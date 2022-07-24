'One of the few': Maxwell's Food Store in Auburn to close after 92 years

AUBURN — Bobbie Maxwell keeps thinking about the kid buying their mom a bottle of ketchup.
That kid is one of the people Bobbie will miss the most after she and her brother-in-law, Larry Maxwell, close Maxwell's Food Store at the end of the month.
In the 92 years the store has stood on North Lewis Street, that kid has walked up to the powder blue checkout belt countless times. They have many faces, many names. Sometimes it's not ketchup they need, but a quart of milk, maybe a cold soda. They used to slip the Maxwells a handwritten note from their mom, asking to be sent home with a receipt and exact change. Nowadays, that's less common.
The Maxwells will also miss catching up with that kid as they grow, becoming a parent and then a grandparent. Bobbie and Larry talk to them about their family, their health and what's happening in town. They might move away, but they still come back to shop at the store and see their friends. Bobbie tells them, "If you see the two of us sitting outside in lawn chairs, come stop by and say hello."
Stopping by will be a hard habit to break. At Maxwell's, Bobbie said, they know they can get what they need and get out in less time than it takes to find a parking spot at a chain store.
"That's always been kind of our trademark," she told The Citizen at the store Monday over the busy hum of its produce and beverage coolers.
"We're one of the few that can still count your money back to you," Larry added. "You won't see that in a chain store."
As much as he and Bobbie will miss the store, and the people, Auburn may miss the Maxwells more. When they shut off the lights at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 31, the city will lose one of its last remnants of not only the neighborhood where Maxwell's is located, the storied Five Points, but small-town Americana, and all its Rockwellian simplicity. Kids today, Larry said, won't know what they're missing.
"I feel sorry for the younger generation that's never going to know what it's like to have a store like this," he said.
It was time, though, for Maxwell's to close.
Gary "Scotty" Maxwell, Bobbie's husband and Larry's older brother, passed away in June at the age of 71. The three had agreed that if one of them passed, the other two would close the store. Running it was already too much work, and Scotty shouldered the most responsibility. He bought inventory, stocked and delivered it, and advertised it with window signs he wrote in distinctly squiggly red and blue.
He never wanted to see the store close, Bobbie said.
"If he could have had his hospital bed in here he probably would have done that," she said. "This was his baby."
Were Bobbie and Larry 20 years younger, they might have tried harder to keep Maxwell's open. But she's 70, her brother-in-law's 66, and they'd like to settle down after spending so much of their lives working at the store. Without Scotty to cover for them, it's difficult to even schedule doctor's appointments. Larry's "not in the best of health," he said, and Bobbie has shoulder pain to take care of.
Hiring outside help isn't an option, she said. Since 1930, the Maxwells have kept the store in the family.
Larry and Scotty's grandfather, Frederick D. Maxwell, opened it that year next door to the current store, which was built in 1935. When he passed away in 1937, his son Fred H. Maxwell took over. Larry and Scotty began working there once they came of age, as did their middle brother, Greg, when Scotty left for National Guard training. Greg went on to a career in business, but still lends a hand when he can. Bobbie, real name Roberta, married Scotty in 1972 and began working at the store around that time. They hoped their son James would be its fourth generation, but he passed away in 2009.
The dismantling of Five Points during urban renewal and the construction of the Arterial in the '60s and '70s "did a job on us," Larry said. Before that, the neighborhood's roads would close for block parties at Christmas and Easter he remembers fondly. Local college students would steal an 8-foot wooden rabbit from the traffic circle there and display it at the door of St. Alphonsus Church for Mass.
Larry still has the rabbit, a cash register that stops counting at $9.99, a '78 Cadillac with only 50,000 miles that was his father's last car, and more assorted treasures in the building. He lives on the second floor, and will continue to live there after Maxwell's closes. The store will be emptied, but he and Bobbie have no plans to sell that or the building. She lives next door on North Lewis Street.
"I always said I don't want him to push me to sell my home, so I'm not going to push him to sell his home," Bobbie said. "It's fair. This is where he's always lived."
While constructing the Arterial, Larry said, the city wanted to close the street there, creating a turnaround for snowplows. The Maxwells successfully fought the attempt in court. If they hadn't, the closure not only would have cost them customers, it would have imposed a burden on their substantial delivery business. At its height, the store had two trucks on the road every day, each making several trips.
Larry remembers his mother, Harriet, setting out for deliveries in a Willys Jeep. Then Scotty took over, "a trucker by heart" in his brother's words. At 5:30 every morning their father and Scotty would depart from Auburn in a van for the Syracuse Regional Market to buy produce from farmers, return to the store and stock it. The delivery business dwindled as services like Centro and Instacart emerged, but even during COVID-19 Scotty continued to drop the groceries on porches, ringing the doorbell as he left. Lately, Larry has been handling the deliveries. For the most part, he won't miss them.
"The long hours, the backbreaking work, all the lifting and lugging," he said. "The hot elevators, especially this time of year."
Larry also cuts the steaks at Maxwell's, which along with cold cuts are probably the store's most popular items. Bobbie can't quite explain why, saying only that they carry "a good mix," supplied by Deli-Boy and CNS Wholesale Grocers in Syracuse. As she does, an elderly man at the deli counter places his order. With excitement he tells employee Elaine Moore, "I gotta get that moist turkey."
Many customers have been stopping by for their last taste of those cold cuts since word began to spread that the store is closing. Others have offered to buy mementos, like the neon beer signs. Among them, on Monday, was Scott Schafer. He grew up on Lansing Street, where his parents ran a flower shop. Decades ago, he told The Citizen, he was that kid who came to the store with a note from mom.
"A lot of people are going to miss you," Schafer told Larry. "You're the last mom-and-pop store in town."
Those people have been telling Bobbie and Larry they're happy for the family, she said, but sad for themselves. They want to know where they're going to get their cold cuts, their ketchup, milk and soda they suddenly need. The satisfaction of being able to serve those needs in Auburn, as grueling as the work can be, makes it hard for Larry to say he'll truly miss anything about Maxwell's Food Store.
"To me, it's a lifestyle, so I'm going to miss it all regardless. I've never known anything but this. I was born into it and done it all my life, even when I was a little kid," he said. Then he started to laugh.
"What's really going to be weird is I'm going to have to go out and grocery shop. I've never had to do that."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.