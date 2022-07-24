'One of the few': Maxwell's Food Store in Auburn to close after 92 years

Maxwell's memories

"Where to start with Maxwell's. I grew up on North Fulton Street. I would as a little girl go to the store with my list from my dad and they’d help get what I needed, usually some sandwich meat and bread. There would be a note on there for them to let me get an ice cream or small candy. As I grew up I would bring my nieces and nephews to the store I so loved to go and get my snacks at, and then of course as an adult still living in my family home raising my own children they too got to experience Maxwell's as I did. I don’t go as often, but I’m going to miss the fact they won’t be there for the last minute loaf of bread, gravy for that holiday meal that you forgot etc. I wish the family well and Larry, Bobby please take care you’ll be so missed by all of Auburn." — Cherie Clifford Cooper, Auburn

"When my three children were younger and taking lunches to school I was a weekly customer at Maxwell's, often with them in tow picking out their lunch meat and individual bags of chips of choice for the week. Scotty often knew their luncheon meat choices before the words came out of their mouths. My kids never knew the real name of the store — it was fondly known as, and still known as, 'The Bologna Store.' We will miss the last of the family-owned mom-and-pop stores around. Many many thanks to the Maxwell family for the memories that many of us share of your hearts and hard work." — Laurie Evans, Auburn

"I did not know they were closing. Not gonna lie, I cried. My mom loved that store. She started taking me and my brother there when we were little kids. We would walk down and she would get their hot ham and make us the best sandwiches. We’d get a big loaf of bread and soda too. It was such a treat for us. She passed away in 2019. When COVID-19 hit the hot ham was no longer available. I’ve tried to recreate those times but I can’t find any hot ham that even compares. Best cold cuts on the planet. My last hot ham sammy was with my momma. I’m going to miss that place so much. Whenever I think of that store I immediately think of my sweet mom and the wonderful memories made there." — Debbie Ratliff Copes, Auburn

"Growing up my whole life in Auburn, Maxwell's has been a core memory for as far as I can remember. Always greeted with a smiling face and Bobbi and Corky ready to chat and catch up with my parents and hand me a lollipop. Francis busy working. The best cold cuts. Jimmy was such a great kid! One thing that stands out most to me was their work ethic. They are one of the hardest working families I've ever known. Anyone that shopped there could easily see how humble and hard working they are! I have so many fond memories of Maxwell's, the family and store, both as an adult and a child. It is important to support local small business more than ever!" — Taryn Homick, Auburn

"I’m so sorry to hear that they are closing. Our family has gone to Maxwell's before I was born (1950). I went to high school with Scotty and Bobbie; they are the salt of the earth! Hugs Bobbie! You and Larry deserve a rest. We will all miss you!" — Jean Regets Gustafson, Dillard, Georgia

"Growing up just up the street from Maxwel'ls and attending Fulton Street School, the Five Points was part of each day for me. Maxwell's was a kind and friendly establishment. I got to spend a few minutes with Bobbie a few weeks ago, giving my condolences over Scotty. The three of us went to school together. The store closing is a great loss for the Auburn community. I wish the remaining family best wishes and good health!" — Irene Erra Pidlypchak, Vero Beach, Florida

"As a kid, I loved when my dad came home from Maxwell's with the cold cuts, cheese and a loaf of Italian bread from Catto's or Cameron's bakery. I can distinctly remember peering into the kitchen from the dining room to watch my dad cut two thick slices of bread and carefully lay the cold cuts then cheese on one slice. He would then meticulously cover the other slice with Hellman's mayo and yellow mustard, being sure to get it evenly all over every part of the bread. Next he would take the slathered slice and put it on top of the other slice, cold cuts and cheese. Before cutting it in half, he would take the palm of his hand and lightly press the top slice into the rest of the sandwich, marrying the condiments with the meat and cheese. Lastly, he would cut it in half, inspect each half and put it on a paper plate with a handful of Charles' Chips out of the metal container that sat atop the fridge. He would then go to 'his chair' and enjoy that sandwich and chips while reading The New York Times. I loved watching this ritual! Thank you Maxwell's Food Store for contributing to such a treasured childhood memory." — Fran Prave Diaz, Auburn