OTB keeps lawyer advising on board member benefits

Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. has agreed to pay a prominent Buffalo defense attorney more money as he continues to provide the public entity with legal advice on questions surrounding the legality of fully paid health insurance being provided to members of OTB’s board.

During a meeting last month, OTB’s board of directors approved a resolution authorizing the expenditure of up to $25,000 as part of a contract extension with Connors LLP, the Buffalo law firm headed by attorney Terry Connors that has representing OTB on various legal matters since 2019.

The move comes as OTB representatives continue negotiations with the New York State Attorney General’s Office over a controversial health insurance program that extends full health, dental and vision benefits to OTB board members and their spouses.

Both the attorney general and the state comptroller’s office have previously rendered opinions that OTB directors are not eligible to receive health insurance benefits covered by the public benefit corporation as part of their compensation for serving as board members.

OTB manages Batavia Downs and Off-Track Betting locations across much of the western half of New York, including a location on The Arterial in Auburn. Cayuga County's representative on the OTB board is Paul Lattimore Jr.

OTB President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek said that Connors has researched the board member benefits matter and believes the state opinions may be “non-binding” where OTB is concerned. Wojtaszek said Connors is continuing discussions on the matter with representatives from the attorney general’s office.

A spokesperson for state Comptroller Thomas DiNapolis said Thursday the comptroller’s position on eligibility for paid health insurance for OTB board members has not changed. An attorney for DiNapoli previously described the practice as “impermissible.”

“The state comptroller has repeatedly and unambiguously informed the OTB that it may not provide health insurance for board members; an opinion shared by the state attorney general’s office,” DiNapoli spokesperson Jennifer Freeman said. “We again urge OTB to take appropriate action to recover improperly spent public monies.”

According to board minutes available on OTB’s website, directors voted, during an executive session on June 21, 2021 to eliminate health insurance benefits for directors appointed on or after July 1, 2021.

Wojtaszek said the board has instructed him to develop a comprehensive plan to address health care for OTB personnel. Wojtaszek has been instructed by the board to provide them an update at the September board meeting.

OTB hired Connors in 2019 in the wake of a series of published reports that raised questions about the handling of OTB resources, including the distribution of sporting and concert tickets purchased with public money that were supposed to be used to support the agency’s promotional efforts.

Last fall, auditors from DiNapoli’s office determined that OTB officials improperly helped themselves to tickets paid for by the agency and also found that Wojtaszek failed to properly account for personal use of his OTB-issued vehicle.

In 2021, Connors prepared a 380-page internal report that OTB officials said, in published reports, concluded that Wojtaszek was cleared of any wrongdoing.

The report has not been released publicly as OTB claims it’s protected from disclosure due to “attorney-client privilege.”

Buffalo-based Investigative Post reported earlier this year that invoices obtained through a Freedom of Information request filed by the news outlet showed OTB paid Connors, LLP $49,935 for legal services rendered between July 30, 2020 and March 24, 2022.