Farmers in the Owasco Lake Watershed are continuing their efforts to protect natural resources and water quality. Sheppard Farms is a family-run beef farm that sits in the hills surrounding Owasco Lake, and its owner, Mike Sheppard, is experienced in implementing practices that do just that.

About 10 years ago, Mike began trying out no-till practices on his farm in efforts to improve water quality and crop yield. No-till farming refers to an agricultural technique for growing crops without disturbing the underlaying soil through tillage. This practice improves soil health and crop quality by slowing erosion.

If Mike has questions about farming practices, he can turn to the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District for answers. The district provides support and information about agriculture and conservation practices to all members of the community and can assist farmers in making change.

Mike reflected on his learnings throughout the process of becoming a no-till farm.

“When I started no-tilling, the process was slow to start because the soil needed time to adapt,” he said.

Now Mike feels that all his hard work has paid off, and with no-till planting, Mike is saving time, fuel and reducing soil erosion.

Mike also uses cover crops in his efforts to protect the soil and reduce agricultural run-off. Cover cropping is the practice of growing something in the field year-round, rather than allowing the soil to be bare between crop plantings. Not only does this practice help soil health, it can also serve as an extra source of feed for the cattle Mike raises.

Mike farms approximately 900 acres of land within the watershed, and the beef he raises on his farm can be purchased at local restaurants surrounding Auburn. He feels that community members could benefit from learning more about agriculture.

“It’s amazing what people don’t know and what they take for granted; seems like people don’t know where their food comes from or how it’s produced," he said.

A better understanding of farming practices, natural resource management and food production is valuable for everyone in the community.

Mike plans to continue his practices of no-till farming and cover cropping on his beef farm and hopes to continue raising cattle in the Owasco watershed for years to come.