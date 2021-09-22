Owasco resident Colvin again named 'Rising Star' attorney

Ally Colvin, of Owasco, an attorney with Syracuse law firm Hancock Estabrook, has again been selected for inclusion in the 2021 Upstate New York Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. She also received the Best Lawyers in America Ones to Watch award for the second year in a row.

Hancock Estabrook announced earlier this year that Colvin had joined the firm and would practice in its corporate and real estate areas.

Prior to joining Hancock Estabrook, the company said, Colvin practiced in Auburn, where she assisted clients with corporate, real estate, state Liquor Authority and administrative matters. She graduated magna cum laude from Syracuse University and earned a J.D. at St. John’s University School of Law. She began her career at Helbraun & Levey LLP in Manhattan, where she was an associate and then partner, working with hospitality clients on commercial leases, corporate documents, and licensures issues.

“I appreciate this recognition, and I’m thankful to have the opportunity to serve my clients in Cayuga County and beyond,” she said in a statement.

An Owasco native and homeowner, Colvin is a candidate for Owasco Town Justice on the Democrat and Working Families Party lines.

