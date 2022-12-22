Pair of hair businesses open in downtown Auburn

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A pair of new hair businesses have opened on Genesee Street in downtown Auburn, one a beauty supply store and the other a barbershop.

Open as of Dec. 1 at 79 Genesee St., below Lattimore Hall, is Mane and Wigs. It's the second location of the business for owner Veron Gaines, of Union Springs, who opened the first in Ithaca in 2019.

Mane and Wigs specializes in ethnic hair products that are hard to find elsewhere, Gaines told The Citizen. That's why the Jamaica native opened her first store. A nurse who works in the emergency room at Cayuga Medical Center, she was new to the area after living in Connecticut for almost 30 years. Unable to find a place with the products she wanted for her hair, she created one.

"You can't make your hair look good or maintain it if you don't have the right products," she said. "It can get matted or even fall out."

There are products at Mane and Wigs for not only women, but also men and children, Gaines said. The selection also spans Black, Hispanic and other races and ethnicities. Beyond products, her stores carry combs, wigs and extensions. There are options for people going through chemotherapy, for instance, as well as people who want their hair to be a different color without dying it.

"Hair is very important in order to care for yourself," Gaines said. "For almost everyone, hair is their beauty, what makes them feel good."

That sentiment is shared by Roy Inscho, who opened the Upper Room Barbershop in Metcalf Plaza in May.

Inscho moved the shop there from Aurelius Avenue, which he opened a couple years ago. The shop is his first after 20 years as a barber, including three at Upstate's Finest on Columbus Street.

"I've been wanting to cut hair my whole life," he told The Citizen.

Inscho credited Upstate's owner, Rafy Espinal, with teaching him most of what he knows and inspiring him to set out on his own. Espinal also taught Inscho high standards, he told The Citizen.

At the Upper Room, that means "treating everybody special but also treating everybody the same," he said. He uses a razor and hot towel, and offers complimentary beverages like coffee and soda. Special services include black mask facial peels and airbrush coloring. Inscho, who is the shop's only employee, said "from the neck up it's my responsibility to serve a person."

"Whether it's your first time here or you've been coming here for years, I uphold the same standard to give all my skills and serve you," he said. "So you can relax and get exactly what you want."