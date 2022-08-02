Pet, garden supply chain to open location in Auburn area

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A former grocery store just outside Auburn will become a pet and garden supply store in early spring of next year.

CountryMax, a regional chain with 19 locations in the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse areas, will open one in the former Aldi in Aurelius, Director of Sales Brad Payne told The Citizen.

"We’ve actually been looking at Auburn for quite some time now," Payne said in an email. "It’s incredibly unique and fits perfectly with what we’re looking for in a new community to join. With our stores in Rochester and Syracuse, adding another location in between to help 'bridge the gap' helps to bring our unique offering to even more customers who are between the two markets."

Founded in 1984 in Farmington by the Payne family, and still operated by them, CountryMax offers food and supplies for dogs, cats, birds, horses and other wildlife, as well as garden supplies, home décor, clothing and more. Brad Payne said the Auburn location will boast some unique features, including the newest version of the chain's in-store event space for birthdays and more, its newest self-serve dog wash stations, state-of-the-art climate-controlled pet rooms, one of CountryMax's largest nursery plant yards and an expanded selection of dog and cat food and supplies.

The 1561 Clark St. Road store, which the Payne family hopes to open in time for next year's lawn and garden season, will employ about 20 full- and part-time employees depending on the season. The store will also indirectly support the addition of more employees to CountryMax's facilities, transportation and operations teams across New York state, Brad Payne said.

Crews could be seen preparing the former Aldi in recent weeks. After 25 years there the discount grocery chain left the space, located near Fingerlakes Mall, for one in Auburn Plaza in February 2021.

For more information about CountryMax, visit countrymax.com.