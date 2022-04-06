Photography business, T-Mobile come to Fingerlakes Mall

Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius has welcomed a new photography studio and a T-Mobile kiosk in recent weeks.

The studio, d-VIBE, is owned by Danielle Bozek, of Auburn, who decided to grow her photography business with the new location.

Open since April 1, the studio's services include lifestyle sessions and headshots, photos of milestones, holidays and cake smashes, and portraits of newborns and couples.

"Danielle is a true artist who finds joy in capturing life’s biggest and littlest moments in an intimate and vivacious way," the mall said in a news release.

The studio is currently open by appointment only. For more information, visit dvibephotography.com.

Also open since April 1 is a new kiosk operated by T-Mobile. It is located just outside the mall entrance to Bass Pro Shops, and will be at the mall through April, the mall said.

T-Mobile will also have a retail merchandise unit located in the mall's front parking lot when weather permits.

For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com or call (315) 255-1188.

