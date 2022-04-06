 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BUSINESS

Photography business, T-Mobile come to Fingerlakes Mall

  • 0
d-VIBE

Photography by d-VIBE, a new studio located in Fingerlakes Mall.

 Provided

Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius has welcomed a new photography studio and a T-Mobile kiosk in recent weeks.

The studio, d-VIBE, is owned by Danielle Bozek, of Auburn, who decided to grow her photography business with the new location.

Open since April 1, the studio's services include lifestyle sessions and headshots, photos of milestones, holidays and cake smashes, and portraits of newborns and couples. 

"Danielle is a true artist who finds joy in capturing life’s biggest and littlest moments in an intimate and vivacious way," the mall said in a news release.

The studio is currently open by appointment only. For more information, visit dvibephotography.com.

Also open since April 1 is a new kiosk operated by T-Mobile. It is located just outside the mall entrance to Bass Pro Shops, and will be at the mall through April, the mall said. 

T-Mobile will also have a retail merchandise unit located in the mall's front parking lot when weather permits.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com or call (315) 255-1188.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Small expenses you may not notice are draining your budget

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News