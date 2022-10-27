Pinch of Perfeito: Auburn seasoning brand coming to Wegmans

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Wegmans shoppers will soon be able to savor a taste of Brazil by way of Auburn.

The grocery chain has recently agreed to carry the organic seasonings of Perfeito Foods, a brand of Winand Products, which was founded by Patricia Springer at 44 Washington St. in summer 2020.

Originally from Brazil, Springer was inspired to create Perfeito by her experiences cooking with her mother, Iara Lara, as a child. Years later, having moved to the U.S. in 2012, Springer found herself regularly cooking again during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's when she realized just how special her mother's cooking was, she told The Citizen — specifically, her mother's seasonings.

The main reason for that is garlic. Her mother used the herb fresh, Springer said. So do the four blends of Perfeito, Portuguese for "perfect," that she has released thus far.

"The garlic loses its taste when you turn it into powder," she said. "So most people, when they open the jar and they smell, they're like, 'Oh my god, this is really different.'"

But fresh garlic has water activity higher than U.S. Food and Drug Administration standards, Springer said, so she had to work with Cornell University's food science department to prove Perfeito was shelf-stable. She ultimately commissioned an academic study showing that the salt in her seasonings naturally preserved the herb, avoiding the need for preservatives or garlic powder.

In addition to garlic, which is commonly sourced from California or Florida, the four Perfeito blends feature an international selection of spices. Blend No. 1 is ideal for red meat, No. 2 for chicken, turkey and poultry, No. 3 for fish and seafood, and No. 4 for pork, lamb and wild game. In another ode to their Brazilian origins, the blends work as not only meat rubs but also seasoning for recipes like soup.

To learn more For more information on Perfeito Foods, as well as some recipes with its seasoning blends, visit perfeitofoods.com or find the business on Facebook @Perfeito.Foods or Instagram @PerfeitoFoods.

"In Brazil we don't have a difference between rub and seasoning, because we use it in everything," she said. "You have to use a little, because the spices are real. It's really powerful in terms of flavor."

With Lara as its logo, Perfeito Foods launched its first line of seasonings in December. The brand's only full-time employees are Springer and her son, Arthur, but she has a part-time bookkeeper and works with freelancers in areas like marketing. Last week, two additional employees were on hand at Washington Street to help the Springers fill the first Perfeito order for Wegmans.

Springer said the chain has agreed to stock her seasonings at 100 of its largest stores. She's not yet sure if they'll include the Auburn one, but the blends should start appearing on shelves in November.

Along with allowing her to hire more employees, Springer hopes being in Wegmans means she can grow her company in other ways. They include a sustainability-minded subscription model where customers buy one Perfeito jar, followed by pouches of seasoning to refill it. She also hopes to partner with local beef and poultry producers on seasoned meat products like burgers and chicken wings.

Springer is talking with other grocery chains about carrying Perfeito as well.

"Wegmans was the first big one," she said, thanking Auburn for its support. "It was a big win."