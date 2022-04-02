Popeyes could be coming to Auburn as part of Grant Avenue project

One of the country's most popular fast food chains could be coming to Auburn as part of an effort to redevelop a chunk of real estate near the city's busiest corner.

The Auburn Planning Board on Tuesday will hear a proposal to redevelop six parcels near the intersection of Grant and Standart avenues into two restaurants and an apartment complex. One of the restaurants would be Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, according to a site plan application submitted by the developer, Liberty Restaurants Development of Bellerose, New York.

The parcels — 121, 135, 139, 143 and 145 Grant Avenue, and 9-13 McGarr Street — would be merged into three parcels. The first would be a 24-seat Popeyes connected to Grant Avenue by a new access road, with two drive-thru lanes and 17 parking spaces. The second would be another restaurant, to be determined, connected to the same access road, with one drive-thru lane.

The third new parcel, the biggest at 3.12 acres, would be a two-story apartment complex. It would have about 30 units, the developer said, but its floor plan has yet to be finalized.

The current structures on the six parcels, which span from O'Reilly Auto Parts to a Dunkin' restaurant, would be demolished, Liberty Restaurants said. They include three unoccupied houses, two garages and a commercial warehouse last used as a bottle and can redemption center. A representative of the developer could not be reached for comment by The Citizen on Friday.

According to Cayuga County property records, 121, 135 and 139 Grant Ave. and 9-13 McGarr St. are owned by Lewis and Mary Springer, of Punta Gorda, Florida. They also own neighboring 149 Grant Ave., site of the Dunkin' restaurant. The parcel at 143 Grant Ave. is owned by the city of Auburn, and 145 Grant Ave. is owned by John and Priscilla Flummerfelt.

The corner of Grant and Standart avenues is the busiest in Auburn, according to state Department of Transportation data. The location would be a visible one for Popeyes, which on the heels of its popular chicken sandwich is experiencing rapid growth even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The chain's closest restaurant, in Township 5 in Camillus, opened in November.

The Auburn Planning Board will review the site plan at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, in council chambers at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn.

