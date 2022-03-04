Progress 2022: It's a job seeker's labor market in Cayuga County

Cayuga County's 5.9% unemployment rate in the final month of 2020 was a high mark for that month dating back to 2013, but it also represented an impressive turnaround from where the situation stood just a few months earlier.

At its worst during the COVID-19 recession, the county jobless rate hit an all-time high of 16.6% in April 2020. Steady month-to-month decreases followed the rest of the year, and that momentum continued through all of 2021.

That lead to a remarkable December 2021 labor market report for Cayuga County. A record low unemployment rate of 2.9% was one major aspect to the headline, but there was another: An all-time small labor force size. At 33,600 residents either employed or actively seeking work, the county's participating labor pool had never been so shallow, dating back to at least 1990, the oldest year for which the state Department of Labor has data available.

Bringing more people into the labor force is the goal for most employers participating in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's business leaders' survey region, which includes New York state and adjacent portions of New Jersey and Connecticut.

Progress 2022 Examining Cayuga County's economic recovery journey from the COVID-19 pandemic crash.

"While the path of recovery remains highly uncertain, firms generally expect conditions to improve in the months ahead and many are still adding or planning to add staff," economists with the New York Fed wrote in a Feb. 16 report titled "The Omicron Wave Stalled Growth and Led to High Absenteeism in the Region.”

In that report, the challenge of finding workers came through in the survey answers about staffing, which the Fed economist described as having "unprecedented job openings."

The fed reported that the median business in manufacturing and service sectors, the two areas hit hardest by the labor shortage, reported vacancies accounted for 5% of employment. That survey response had never previously exceeded 3% in manufacturing and 2.5% in services.

For job seekers in this labor market, the shortage has helped contribute to an encouraging trend of higher wages. And in Cayuga County, wage growth has been particularly strong.

According to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average weekly wage paid by Cayuga County employers in the second quarter of 2021 reached $1,030, an increase of 6.7% compared with the same period a year earlier.

That growth exceeded both the national (4.5%) and state (1.3%) averages.

Looking ahead, economists say a huge factor in where the labor market goes from here is the same one that has influenced it so heavily since the spring of 2020: COVID-19.

And on that account, there is optimism, given the current trend of rapidly dropping new cases after the omicron variant surge.

"How fast the regional economy can recover from this latest round of doldrums largely depends on the evolution of the pandemic, but with the Omicron wave already subsiding, there is reason for optimism," the Fed economists said.

Average weekly wages in New York counties: Second quarter of 2021 Area Establishments Employment June 2021 Average weekly wage United States 10,863,217 144,044,799 $1,241 New York 667,864 8,885,368 1,540 Albany 10,283 220,325 1,338 Allegany 892 12,683 868 Bronx 19,147 304,564 1,229 Broome 4,237 79,220 1,030 Cattaraugus 1,759 27,155 934 Cayuga 1,662 24,728 1,030 Chautauqua 3,115 45,644 915 Chemung 1,875 32,813 1,072 Chenango 1,024 16,767 1,032 Clinton 1,903 32,058 1,007 Columbia 2,051 20,824 941 Cortland 1,083 16,474 924 Delaware 1,202 14,207 1,012 Dutchess 8,403 105,929 1,259 Erie 24,458 439,901 1,115 Essex 1,281 14,254 943 Franklin 1,104 17,513 1,080 Fulton 1,177 16,005 949 Genesee 1,442 23,065 956 Greene 1,303 14,232 1,035 Hamilton 240 1,890 774 Herkimer 1,230 16,487 889 Jefferson 2,842 40,234 955 Kings 66,077 770,579 1,054 Lewis 577 6,635 915 Livingston 1,427 19,140 943 Madison 1,573 20,087 954 Monroe 18,654 364,641 1,136 Montgomery 1,205 18,190 943 Nassau 53,830 601,188 1,371 New York 125,905 2,181,653 2,555 Niagara 4,799 68,340 937 Oneida 5,233 98,645 1,003 Onondaga 12,599 233,684 1,161 Ontario 3,189 50,946 1,070 Orange 10,774 142,995 1,081 Orleans 778 11,291 1,026 Oswego 2,304 31,152 1,077 Otsego 1,513 21,724 1,024 Putnam 3,111 25,906 1,218 Queens 53,452 660,184 1,198 Rensselaer 3,370 52,673 1,116 Richmond 10,000 125,992 1,160 Rockland 11,191 126,941 1,149 St. Lawrence 2,044 34,347 1,020 Saratoga 6,113 87,024 1,142 Schenectady 3,410 56,485 1,242 Schoharie 675 8,386 905 Schuyler 431 5,177 866 Seneca 752 11,090 1,047 Steuben 2,096 35,408 1,376 Suffolk 53,361 646,779 1,304 Sullivan 2,101 28,329 981 Tioga 867 12,757 1,133 Tompkins 2,638 45,118 1,229 Ulster 5,322 56,857 1,029 Warren 2,384 37,217 969 Washington 1,201 14,900 1,065 Wayne 2,051 28,086 962 Westchester 35,700 402,132 1,591 Wyoming 895 13,740 1,006 Yates 662 6,912 797

December 2021 county-level unemployment rates Rank County Rate 1 Columbia County 2.2 1 Saratoga County 2.2 1 Tompkins County 2.2 4 Yates County 2.4 5 Albany County 2.5 5 Putnam County 2.5 5 Rockland County 2.5 8 Dutchess County 2.6 8 Livingston County 2.6 8 Nassau County 2.6 8 Ontario County 2.6 8 Rensselaer County 2.6 13 Clinton County 2.7 13 Genesee County 2.7 13 Suffolk County 2.7 13 Tioga County 2.7 13 Ulster County 2.7 13 Wayne County 2.7 19 Chenango County 2.8 19 Delaware County 2.8 19 Orange County 2.8 19 Seneca County 2.8 19 Westchester County 2.8 24 Cayuga County 2.9 24 Franklin County 2.9 24 Madison County 2.9 24 Onondaga County 2.9 24 Schenectady County 2.9 24 Schoharie County 2.9 24 Washington County 2.9 31 Greene County 3.0 31 Monroe County 3.0 31 Otsego County 3.0 34 Chemung County 3.1 34 Oneida County 3.1 34 Orleans County 3.1 34 Sullivan County 3.1 34 Wyoming County 3.1 39 Allegany County 3.2 39 Steuben County 3.2 39 Warren County 3.2 42 Broome County 3.3 42 Cortland County 3.3 42 Erie County 3.3 42 Essex County 3.3 42 St. Lawrence County 3.3 47 Jefferson County 3.4 48 Cattaraugus County 3.5 48 Chautauqua County 3.5 48 Niagara County 3.5 51 Fulton County 3.6 51 Oswego County 3.6 51 Schuyler County 3.6 54 Lewis County 3.7 54 Montgomery County 3.7 56 Herkimer County 3.8 57 Hamilton County 4.2 58 New York County 6.0 59 Richmond County 7.1 60 Queens County 7.6 61 Kings County 8.1 62 Bronx County 11.1 Source: New York State Department of Labor

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.