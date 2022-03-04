Progress 2022: It's a job seeker's labor market in Cayuga County

Cayuga County's 5.9% unemployment rate in the final month of 2020 was a high mark for that month dating back to 2013, but it also represented an impressive turnaround from where the situation stood just a few months earlier.
At its worst during the COVID-19 recession, the county jobless rate hit an all-time high of 16.6% in April 2020. Steady month-to-month decreases followed the rest of the year, and that momentum continued through all of 2021.
That lead to a remarkable December 2021 labor market report for Cayuga County. A record low unemployment rate of 2.9% was one major aspect to the headline, but there was another: An all-time small labor force size. At 33,600 residents either employed or actively seeking work, the county's participating labor pool had never been so shallow, dating back to at least 1990, the oldest year for which the state Department of Labor has data available.
Bringing more people into the labor force is the goal for most employers participating in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's business leaders' survey region, which includes New York state and adjacent portions of New Jersey and Connecticut.
"While the path of recovery remains highly uncertain, firms generally expect conditions to improve in the months ahead and many are still adding or planning to add staff," economists with the New York Fed wrote in a Feb. 16 report titled "The Omicron Wave Stalled Growth and Led to High Absenteeism in the Region.”
In that report, the challenge of finding workers came through in the survey answers about staffing, which the Fed economist described as having "unprecedented job openings."
The fed reported that the median business in manufacturing and service sectors, the two areas hit hardest by the labor shortage, reported vacancies accounted for 5% of employment. That survey response had never previously exceeded 3% in manufacturing and 2.5% in services.
For job seekers in this labor market, the shortage has helped contribute to an encouraging trend of higher wages. And in Cayuga County, wage growth has been particularly strong.
According to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average weekly wage paid by Cayuga County employers in the second quarter of 2021 reached $1,030, an increase of 6.7% compared with the same period a year earlier.
That growth exceeded both the national (4.5%) and state (1.3%) averages.
Looking ahead, economists say a huge factor in where the labor market goes from here is the same one that has influenced it so heavily since the spring of 2020: COVID-19.
And on that account, there is optimism, given the current trend of rapidly dropping new cases after the omicron variant surge.
"How fast the regional economy can recover from this latest round of doldrums largely depends on the evolution of the pandemic, but with the Omicron wave already subsiding, there is reason for optimism," the Fed economists said.
