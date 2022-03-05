Progress 2022: NY Farm Bureau's state-level priorities focus on OT, budget

Agriculture is a major industry in Cayuga County, so what happens at the state level will affect farms throughout the county.

The New York Farm Bureau outlined its priorities for the 2022 state legislative session. At the top of the list: The potential lowering of the overtime threshold for farmworkers.

Before the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act was signed into law in 2019, there wasn't an overtime standard for farmworkers. The law set the overtime threshold at 60 hours — workers also received a day of rest each week — and created a wage board to determine whether the 60-hour mark should be lowered to 40 hours, which is the standard in many industries.

In January, the wage board recommended lowering the overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours over a 10-year period. New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher was the lone member of the three-person board who voted against the plan.

The farm bureau opposes lowering the overtime threshold, which some farmers say could lead them to leave New York or reduce their operations. The organization is asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to consider other options instead of what the wage board recommended.

"So much is at stake," Fisher said. "This is a priority issue for New York Farm Bureau and all of agriculture."

The 2022-23 state budget is also a top issue for the farm bureau. Hochul's executive budget proposal, the group says, is one of the best it's seen in years. They lauded many of Hochul's agriculture-related provisions, including doubling the workforce retention tax credit from $600 to $1,200, fully funding animal health, promotion and research programs, and increasing the investment tax credit for farms.

Other proposals of interest to the farm bureau: $17 million for climate resilient farming and $500 for the Environmental Protection Fund, which includes $2 million more for farmland protection and nutrient management programs.

"Farmers are actively involved in reducing carbon emissions, and this funding recognizes that those efforts are working," said Jeff Williams, the farm bureau's public policy director.

A few other issues are on the farm bureau's agenda this year:

• Addressing the need for certain food processing plants, especially for commodities. Meat processing was singled out as a need.

• Allowing direct sales of farm beverages. The farm bureau says permitting the farm beverage industry to sell direct-to-consumer drinks "would be a new market opportunity for the industry, provide safe, contactless transactions, and put them on parity with the state's wineries."

• The farm bureau is worried about the proposed extended producer responsibility legislation, which it says would shift the responsibility of recycling from the consumer to the producer.

For farms, that would apply to food packaging and milk containers. The farm bureau argues that this would place an "extraordinary financial burden" on farms.

"In the end, it is imperative that we all work together to expand opportunities and capitalize on what we do well in New York," Fisher said. "We have one of the most diverse agricultural sectors in the country. It is worth it to each of us to maintain that strong connection to food and farm production."

