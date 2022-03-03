Progress 2022: Taking Cayuga County's economic temperature

The area's recovery from the pandemic crash of 2020 is apparent across most economic indicators. Here's a snapshot of the latest economic statistics for Cayuga County:

Unemployment

Like the rest of the state and nation, the jobless rate in Cayuga County remained consistently lower throughout 2021, reflecting an economy that had emerged from the severe shutdowns of 2020.

The state Department of Labor has not finalized full-year unemployment rate averages, but the figure for 2021 will certainly finish well below the 2020 rate of 7.9% in Cayuga County. In fact, the highest rate for any month last year was 7.1%, which was reported for February. Every month experienced year-over-year declines of at least 1 percentage point.

Labor force

While lower unemployment rates are a positive economic indicator, one factor driving them in much of the nation has been a small pool of people participating in the labor market.

Progress 2022 Examining Cayuga County's economic recovery journey from the COVID-19 pandemic crash.

Cayuga County was not an exception to that trend. For each month in 2021, the size of the county's labor force was smaller than it was the prior year. That means the total number of residents either employed or actively seeking employment declined.

In December, the county's labor force of 33,600 resident was the lowest single month total on records the labor department maintains going back to 1990.

Wages

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics' county-level weekly wages report showed Cayuga County workers earned an average of $1,030 in the second quarter of 2021, which is the most recent report available. While that's well below the national average of $1,241 and the state average of $1,540, it was a sizeable increase from the county's average of $965 per week in the same period of 2020 and $886 for three months ending in June 2019.

Job creation

Unemployment rates and labor force figures, which are reported monthly by the state Department of Labor, reflect the employment status of working residents of Cayuga County. A separate report assesses the number of non-farm jobs filled by employers within the county's borders.

For December, Cayuga County employers filled 23,700 non-farm jobs, a decrease of 200 positions compared with the same month of 2020. Private sector jobs, at 17,900, accounted for all of the job losses.

Sales tax

Spending at Cayuga County businesses rebounded sharply in 2021, with double-digit percentage growth in sales taxes collected.

Cayuga County's share of sales tax funding jumped by 20.1% to $28.8 million, according to figures from the the Cayuga County Department of Finance. Auburn's 2021 sales tax totals finished 14.3% higher at $10.7 million. Cayuga County's towns in 2021 received a collective $15.9 million, up 23.6% from 2020, while its villages' share climbed 24.5% to 2.2 million.

Gross domestic product

Gross domestic product, or GDP, is a broad measurement commonly associated with the national economy, but the federal government does produce GDP data on the county level, though it lags considerably. The most recent county-level data from the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis is for 2020, and as would be expected given the economic crash that year, Cayuga County saw a decrease. GDP measured 4.3% lower at $2.58 billion, ranking it 36th highest out of 62 counties in New York. That mark represented growth of 5%.

Residential real estate

A trend that began in the later half of 2020 continued strongly in 2021 in the Cayuga County housing market. Fueled by low supplies of available houses for sale, median prices escalated considerably.

According to the New York State Association of Realtors, the median sale price of single-family home sold in Cayuga County increased 17%, from $145,000 to $169,847 in 2021. The median sale price has increased 48% since 2017, when it was $114,800.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.