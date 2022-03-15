Public hearing on Auburn development project moved to April

The Auburn Industrial Development Authority's public hearing on an Auburn developer's request for tax breaks related to a $2.4 million commercial property project has been postponed until next month.

The original date for the hearing on RJC Development's application was Wednesday, March 16, but that has shifted because more time was needed between when AIDA's hearing notice could be published and the hearing itself.

RJC owner Ryan Coe is looking to relocate businesses he operates on commercially zoned vacant land on John Walsh Boulevard behind Walmart. Coe last year secured an agreement to purchase property from the city of Auburn, and last month the city Planning Board approved his site plan to build a 17,280-square-foot structure there.

The final local government board approval needed for the $2.4 million project is the subject of a public hearing in April. On April 20, the Auburn Industrial Development Authority will hold a public hearing on RJC's request for sales tax breaks and property tax relief totaling $800,120. The developer said the project will create 57 new jobs over three years.

The hearing will take place at 4:30 p.m. at 2 State St., Auburn. Telephone and videoconference attendance will also be allowed. The telephone conference number is (646) 558-8656, with a meeting ID number of 825 6192 8146 and passcode of 885697. The videoconference will be available at bridgehttps://us06web.zoom.us/j/82561928146?pwd=VGdMVUO0Sm92dmpDS1hqbWliWDVyUTO9.

Written comments can be sent to Danielle Szabo dszabo@cayugaeda.org.

