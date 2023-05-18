David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Marcy Miller's mother loves Skaneateles.

So, after years of hearing stories about the quaint village and its turquois lake, Miller took her mother to dinner at a restaurant she was never able to visit, The Krebs, for her 75th birthday.

Over that dinner, Miller came to love Skaneateles, too.

What's more, Miller decided that night the village was the perfect place for the second location of her company, Pure Placid.

Founded in her Lake Placid kitchen in 2014, the natural home fragrance and body care company with the mantra "Claim Your Calm" will open a two-story store Saturday at 61 E. Genesee St.

Miller knew she made the right decision when customers at her Lake Placid store heard about her expansion and were excited, she told The Citizen — because they were from Skaneateles.

"It seemed like the right fit," she said. "It fits Pure Placid's mindset of relaxed lake life, clean living, a small town but a big community. And the color of that lake is just amazing, it's mesmerizing."

Scent has been important to Miller her whole life, she said, beginning with her childhood amid the clean air and natural beauty of the Adirondacks. She later studied massage therapy, natural cosmetics with Aveda founder Horst Rechelbacher, and essential oils with Young Living Essential Oils founder Dr. Gary Young. She also worked at a spa with her mother and sister, Claire and Sarah Doyle.

Scents have helped Miller deal with stress and anxiety, she said, because they can work as shortcuts to the mind.

"Smell is linked to the limbic system in the brain, to get a little nerdy," she said. "It affects your mood and emotion right away. It's the one thing that affects everyone. Some people have a hard time with meditating, for instance, but scent transports you somewhere instantly. So I made it this mission to help people use scent to deal with those stresses in everyday life, like a vacation for your mind."

After crafting some of her own scents for massage therapy, Miller founded Pure Placid to pursue that mission. She has crafted 13 signature scents, such as Mount Marcy, "which is reminiscent of dawn breaking atop a windswept mountain vista with crisp air and sunlight clean as citrus," according to the company's description. The scents are available in products like soy candles, body lotions and soaps, all handcrafted in Lake Placid. Over the years, the company grew from Miller's kitchen into a manufacturing facility that employs 12 people. Online business "blew up" during COVID-19, Miller said.

The Skaneateles store will offer those products as well as a candle bar, where guests can create their own candles, and daily 45-minute classes. The store will be managed by company veteran Pete Fazio and have a staff of three when it opens. Miller said she also hopes to form partnerships with other local wellness practitioners, such as yoga studios and spas, and host other events at the store.

"We sort of like to be a hub in the community where people can gather and create and claim their calm," she said. "I'm having such a good time getting to know the community members."

If you go WHAT: Pure Placid WHEN: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily beginning Saturday, May 20 WHERE: 61 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles INFO: Visit pureplacid.com

