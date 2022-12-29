Recipe legacy: New Auburn pizzeria serving classic style

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A new Auburn pizzeria has brought back an old favorite recipe.

The pizza once served at Piccirillo's Ristorante, locally renowned for its caramelized crust, is now available at DeTomaso's Pizzeria, which opened in July in CC's Tavern on Columbus Street.

It's the second pizzeria location for owner Tonya DeTomaso, following one in the Rochester suburb of Victor that she opened in 2017. She told The Citizen she was looking to expand somewhere else in Auburn when CC's owner John Hurd offered her his kitchen, hoping to get out of the restaurant side of his business. Construction delays caused by COVID-19 made it an easy decision.

Chargrilled chicken tenders with multiple sauce options, arancini and fried Oreos join the Piccirillo's pizza recipe as some of the signature items on the DeTomaso's menu. She received the recipe from a relative who worked in the kitchen of the restaurant, which stood at 16 Genesee St. for decades. They wanted to make sure the recipe stayed in the community, DeTomaso said.

"It's something that's been around for 40 years," she said. "Once we turned the phones on they didn't stop ringing."

If you go WHAT: DeTomaso's Pizzeria WHEN: Open 3 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays WHERE: 17 Columbus St., Auburn INFO: Call (315) 253-6888, email detomasopizzeria@yahoo.com or visit detomasopizzeria.com or facebook.com/detomasopizzeria

Unlike Piccirillo's, DeTomaso's pizza is available in slices as well. With many employers in the Columbus Street area, DeTomaso wanted to make sure the restaurant offered convenient lunch specials like two slices and a 20-ounce soda for $9, or one slice, five wings and a 20-ounce soda for $13. She said she worked with other pizzeria owners on her wings, which Piccirillo's didn't sell.

DeTomaso also welcomes feedback from customers, which led to the slices and lunch specials. Some are patrons of CC's, she said, while some have come to the tavern for the first time for the pizza.

Along with being the second restaurant for its namesake, DeTomaso's is her fourth business. She started New Beginnings Home Care in 2006, serving people with traumatic brain injuries and dementia in Auburn and beyond. Through DeTomaso Properties, she rents multiple real estate units and provides winter storage for watercraft. And in 2021, she opened DeTomaso Tanning near Las Vegas.

That makes for a lot of travel from her home in Victor, she said with a laugh. But two of her three children are helping at the Auburn restaurant, the oldest having moved onto another career.

They will become as familiar to DeTomaso's customers as the Piccirillo's pizza recipe is to people who haven't savored it in years, she said.

"People wanted it," she said. "You couldn't get it anywhere else."