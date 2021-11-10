Record high yields expected for corn, soybeans in New York

Corn and soybean production in New York are expected to reach record highs this year.

The latest crop survey from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service for New York, which was conducted during the last week of October and first week of November, shows corn production forecast at 85.0 million bushels, up 2% from the October forecast and up 8% from 2020.

Based on conditions as of Nov. 1, yields are expected to average 170.0 bushels per acre, up 3 bushels from the October forecast and up 13 bushels above the 2020 average. If realized, the USDA said it would be the highest yield on record for New York.

Soybean production is forecast at 17.0 million bushels, unchanged from October but up 7% from last year. Based on Nov. 1 conditions, the USDA said yields are expected to average a record high 53.0 bushels per acre, unchanged from last month but up 2 bushels from last year. Area for harvest is forecast at 320 thousand acres, unchanged from last month but up 8,000 from last year.

Production forecasts are released on a monthly basis and do not reflect final production estimates. Fall harvests may change these estimates considerably. The next production forecast will be issued Dec. 9.

The crop production report and all other NASS reports are available online at nass.usda.gov.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0