Redeveloped Auburn plaza lines up tenants, looking for more

A developer is looking to find the Auburn Fire Department some new neighbors on Seminary Street.

Washington St. Partners, which owns the plaza building next to the department's new station, has about 10,500 square feet of commercial space available there. Formerly Save-A-Lot and Auburn Plaza Laundromat, the building is currently being renovated. Once finished, it will house The Citizen's new offices beginning in February, and a location of fitness facility Achilles Heel Training in July.

The Citizen will move into a 4,500-square-foot space after leaving its office of 51 years on Dill Street in October. Achilles Heel, which has locations in Camillus and Marcellus, will move into a 5,000-square-foot space. Its facilities offer "a training culture unlike any other," Achilles Heel says on its website, one focused on helping customers achieve results that last over time.

Pat Scutari of Washington St. Partners told The Citizen that the developer would like to lease the remaining 10,500 square feet of space in the building to a user or users who will positively impact the neighborhood and mesh well with The Citizen and Achilles Heel. Office, medical and retail users are all possibilities. The space can also be divided, and should be ready in the spring.

Like the rest of the building, the space will boast several recent improvements, Scutari said. Outside, they include a new brick overlay on the upper part of the façade, new storefront glass and windows, a new roof and improvements to the parking lot and walkways. Inside, improvements include refurbished concrete floors and exposed truss ceilings, and new overhead LED lighting.

"In an effort to be sustainable in our approach of the adaptive reuse, we attempt to utilize as much of the existing structure as possible while modernizing the building infrastructure," Scutari said.

The developer previously owned the property where the new Auburn Fire Department station was built, having sold it to the city of Auburn for $990,000 in September 2019. The city, which demolished the part of the plaza building there to build the station, cut the ribbon on it Oct. 28. The department will move in soon, and other emergency management services will locate there as well.

