Restaurants can now register for Cayuga County voucher program

Independently owned eateries have two weeks to register for Cayuga County's restaurant voucher program being funded through a federal COVID-19 relief program.
The new program is called Cayuga Counts, and its website, cayugacounts.com, went live Wednesday. Local restaurants in the county can sign up to participate through 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Vouchers will then be available to members of the public starting at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23. National chain restaurants can't participate in the program, which was approved at a special Cayuga County Legislature meeting in June.
Restaurant patrons will be able to visit a dedicated website to download and print out a free local restaurant voucher, which would valued in $25 increments. They can then bring the voucher to the restaurant and match that value with their own money to purchase a gift card.
"If a customer pays $50 for a voucher, they would receive a gift card for $100," county Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman said in an interview with The Citizen Wednesday.
There will also be vouchers set aside exclusively for residents 65 or older who can register for vouchers via phone or email. McNabb-Coleman said those people, who may not have access to the internet or just aren't computer-savvy, can call (315) 253-4569 or email cayugacounts@cayugacounty.us to ask for a voucher. Someone will then manually enter their information for them and the voucher will be mailed to them.
The program comes with some stipulations. A single customer will be able to buy up to $200 in vouchers, and the voucher limit per establishment is $100. When people go the restaurant to retrieve their gift card, it can't be used that same day. There is a limit to the number of vouchers that will be downloadable through a single email address, and the vouchers are for one-time use only. The vouchers expire on Sept. 13, so people will have a limited time to get their vouchers and go to the restaurant to claim their gift card. The gift cards themselves don't have expiration dates.
McNabb-Coleman said that while "everyone sort of lost during COVID," some restaurants had especially difficult experiences.
"We've been trying to do a lot of outreach to the smaller, off-the-beaten-path places that have really, really felt the effects of COVID," she said.
The voucher program is being fully funded with $100,000 the county has received via the federal American Rescue Plan Act. A total of $50,000 has been aside for the first half of this program, McNabb-Coleman said. Of that $50,000, $5,000 is being exclusively the phone or email vouchers.
"We just want to give somebody a human being to talk to or email, and these are also resources anybody could call or email if you have general questions," McNabb-Coleman said.
She also asked that the calling or emailing system be left to those who are actually 65 or older and don't have internet access or aren't computer-savvy, adding that the county is using "the honor system" for that program.
For the second half of the program, which would involve the other $50,000, the county is considering including other service industries such as dry cleaners or carwashes. If the county wanted to utilize additional rescue plan funds to try a different campaign, McNabb-Coleman said, "we would go back to the Legislature and see if they would be amendable to doing that."
The voucher system gives people time to decide what they want to do with a gift card, McNabb-Coleman added, such as saving it for the holidays or trying something new in a different part of the county.
She said she was excited about the undertaking.
"I love the idea that we are giving folks an opportunity to create a little bit of a frenzy and some excitement over giving back to these small businesses," she said, "and as well as for us, we get to give back to the residents — all of them, the people who are going to these establishments as well as the business owner."
