Restaurants can now register for Cayuga County voucher program

The program comes with some stipulations. A single customer will be able to buy up to $200 in vouchers, and the voucher limit per establishment is $100. When people go the restaurant to retrieve their gift card, it can't be used that same day. There is a limit to the number of vouchers that will be downloadable through a single email address, and the vouchers are for one-time use only. The vouchers expire on Sept. 13, so people will have a limited time to get their vouchers and go to the restaurant to claim their gift card. The gift cards themselves don't have expiration dates.

McNabb-Coleman said that while "everyone sort of lost during COVID," some restaurants had especially difficult experiences.

"We've been trying to do a lot of outreach to the smaller, off-the-beaten-path places that have really, really felt the effects of COVID," she said.

The voucher program is being fully funded with $100,000 the county has received via the federal American Rescue Plan Act. A total of $50,000 has been aside for the first half of this program, McNabb-Coleman said. Of that $50,000, $5,000 is being exclusively the phone or email vouchers.

"We just want to give somebody a human being to talk to or email, and these are also resources anybody could call or email if you have general questions," McNabb-Coleman said.