Rochester play museum to add national game show archives

Don't think you'd make the cut as a Jeopardy! contestant? In the near future, The Strong National Museum of Play may be able to make you feel like one.

The institution — which already features the National Toy Hall of Fame and the World Video Game Hall of Fame — last week announced it will become home to another unique attraction: the National Archives of Game Show History.

Game-show artifacts — scripts, marketing materials, creative and production plans and even set elements — will form the heart of the archives, the museum said in a statement.

Chris Bensch, the museum’s vice president for collections, later explained: “Over the years, lots of people have envisioned being a contestant on Jeopardy!, so wouldn’t it be great for The Strong museum to have the Jeopardy! answer board or the podiums for the players, so that you can feel like you’re right there in the middle of the game?”

Through the archives, The Strong also will produce video interviews with significant game-show creators, producers and hosts, as well as iconic contestants.