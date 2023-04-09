David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The rehabilitation of the Auburn Schine Theater appears to have fallen behind schedule once again.

Despite the owner of the dormant 1938 art deco theater saying that its marquee would be removed and rehabilitated last winter, the deteriorating structure remains untouched. Owner Bowers Development, of East Syracuse, shared that timeline at a meeting of Auburn City Council last June after previously telling the city it would rehabilitate the marquee in the fall of 2020.

Bowers president Bryan Bowers and Vice President Michael Licata did not respond to multiple requests for comment by The Citizen.

Licata told City Council that Bowers' rehabilitation of the Schine has been delayed in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictions on public gatherings in particular made it unwise to proceed with rehabilitating a venue for them, he said, and also made banks unwilling to finance the project. However, as of the time of the meeting, the project was back on schedule, he continued.

Licata and Bowers went on to tell City Council that they hoped to reopen the theater this fall. When asked by Councilor Jimmy Giannettino to be more proactive about explaining future delays in the project, Bowers said, "We'd actually like to volunteer now to come back in October or November. ... I think there's going to be a lot of progress by that point and we hope to share a lot more information."

Jennifer Haines, the city's planning and economic development director, told The Citizen this week that Bowers has not provided the city any recent updates on the Schine. She noted that the city has informed the theater owner of some windows in its entranceway that were broken last winter, which Bowers "promptly addressed" by replacing them with plywood.

City Treasurer Robert Gauthier told The Citizen Bowers owes $9,986.46 in property taxes and $505.67 in water and sewer charges. The developer has incurred similar debts in the past, and paid them.

Like the city, the New York State Historic Preservation Office has not heard anything recent about the Schine from Bowers either. The office, which holds a preservation covenant on the theater through 2036 and therefore must approve any work there, told The Citizen this week that the only work it has approved since 2017 was attaching a banner to the theater in 2021.

Whenever work resumes, Bowers remains eligible for a total of $2.2 million in state funding, Empire State Development confirmed to The Citizen this week. The theater was awarded $1.2 million through the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council in 2017, and the city was awarded a $1 million Restore NY Communities Initiative grant on the project's behalf in 2018.

Empire State Development added, "We are in constant communication with all parties and we are confident this will continue to move forward."

A possible explanation for the project's delay is Bowers being preoccupied with other ones. According to The Utica Observer-Dispatch, the developer this week completed the purchase of a Utica property that the Oneida County Industrial Development Agency has been trying to secure through eminent domain. The agency's efforts were the subject of a lawsuit by Bowers and co-petitioners, and in December the state Supreme Court ruled against the agency. It has since voted to appeal the decision, "(continuing) to try to steal this property from us," Bowers said in its purchase announcement.

Bowers, which bought the Schine from the Cayuga County Arts Council for $15,000 in 2018, has overseen the remediation of its asbestos and other hazardous materials with the support of $800,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds from the city. The developer plans to turn the theater into a multipurpose event space, and has budgeted the project at about $6 million.

"You just can't find buildings like this anymore," Bryan Bowers told The Citizen in 2019. "You can't create buildings like this anymore."

Gallery: Inside the Auburn Schine Theater in 2018-2019