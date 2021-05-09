Schumer: Get New York on grape production reports

Schumer was joined at the podium on Monday by Martinson and Oskar Bynke, co-owner at Wiemer. Bynke and winemaker Fred Merwarth both worked with Hermann Wiemer, considered one of the pioneers of the Finger Lakes wine industry.

“We are getting some very serious wine recognition, not only in this country but around the world,” Bynke said. “We are on the right trajectory but we need data, tools, and surveys to keep this recognition.”

The upstate New York wine industry is estimated at $6.65 billion annually, with a large portion of that in the Finger Lakes. Martinson said wine grapes are grown in many other regions including near Lake Erie, the Hudson Valley, Long Island, and even the Thousand Islands.

Schumer said data can also determine how much invasive species, such as the spotted lanternfly, is impacting grape production in the state.

“The spotted lanternfly has decimated the wine industry in Pennsylvania,” he said. “It’s now at our doorstep.”

Bynke and Merwarth said grape production data can determine what variety of grapes vintners should be growing more and less of. For example, Bynke said while Riesling is still the dominant variety in the Finger Lakes, Wiemer has been growing more Cabernet Franc over the years.