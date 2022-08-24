Seneca County solar facility clears regulatory hurdle

WATERLOO — The Trelina Solar Energy Center planned for Seneca County has cleared a major hurdle.

On Aug. 11, the state Public Service Commission approved important compliance filings for five major wind and solar farms in upstate, including the 80 megawatt Trelina project in Waterloo. The PSC action was needed before the project could start certain construction-related activities or become operational.

“We are pleased to receive the Public Service Commission’s acknowledgment that the Trelina Solar Energy Center has achieved an important milestone in our continued commitment to support the development of clean, renewable energy in New York state,” company spokesman Matt Eissey said. “We continue to believe in this project’s ability to benefit the community by providing millions in revenue to the county, town and school district as well as hundreds of jobs in Seneca County.”

The Trelina compliance filings were required to be made and approved by the PSC as the developer, NextEra Energy of Juno Beach, Fla., prepares to begin clearing trees and perform grading work on the 400-acre property it is buying and leasing from Gem Lake Farms. NextEra is also the developer of the proposed Garnett Energy Center in the Cayuga County town of Conquest, which is still under state review.

The PSC found that 11 compliance filings and supplements from Trelina “reasonably assures compliance with the corresponding certificate conditions in the certificate order and are approved for the purposes discussed.”

The PSC has approved the compliance filings detailing the plan for meeting state requirements for clearing and grading engineering and environmental plan, allowing clearing and grading activities to begin. The plan was submitted in December 2021 and had supplemental information added in June, July and August.

Also approved for all phases of construction and operation is the emergency response plan. However, while approved, it must be submitted and approved for the operation and decommission phase.

The traffic control plan and the maps, site plans and profile figures and construction details for the facilities are approved for the clearing of trees and grading phase of construction.

Other plans approved for all phases of construction are the final wetlands impact drawings, site plans and construction details; the timber salvage plan; the spill prevention, containment and control plan; and the invasive species management and control plan.

While the cultural resources protection measures plan is approved for all phases of construction, the PSC said prior to the start of construction, Trelina must demonstrate proof of a signed letter of resolution between the Department of Public Service, Trelina and the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

Trelina was required to obtain state office comments on the potential for the solar project to impact cultural resources on the property that are listed or eligible for listing on the state or national Register of Historic Places.

As part of these consultations, Trelina changed the project design to avoid physical impact on Historic Register-eligible archaeological sites and developed landscaping plans to minimize project visibility by screening views of project components for National Register-eligible architectural resources.

The state office determined the project would impact the setting of two National Register-eligible properties of a farm complex at 2645 Serven Road and the Pierson Farm at 403 Packwood Road visually. Rather than change the vegetative screening plan, Trelina proposed offsetting the impacts by contributing $15,000 to the Waterloo Library & Historical Society for the preservation of Fatzinger Hall at the library. The library agreed to that amount.

The state parks office responded by saying that the amount should be $400 to $500 per megawatt. Trelina upped its offer to $32,000 for the preservation of Fatzinger Hall, an amount still awaiting state approval.

Pursuant to the certificate order, additional compliance filings are required before future stages of construction can begin.

The five projects are among 17 renewable energy projects approved to date by the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment. Together, the projects will generate more than 2,310 megawatts of clean,renewable energy for the state grid.