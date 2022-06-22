 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUSINESS

Sennett food store closes due to staffing difficulties

  • Updated
  • 0

SENNETT — A food market that operated at the Grant Avenue Plaza for the better part of a decade has shut its doors.

Witmer's Country Market, 372 Grant Ave. Road, closed last week, owner Lamar Witmer told The Citizen on Tuesday. He said the store may reopen again for a few hours, but it is "basically closed." 

Witmer said the market had considerable difficulty finding and retaining staff.

"We enjoyed it while we did it, but it got a little too wearisome all the time looking for help and the change in help and all of that, so we decided to close," he said.

In 2013, the Witmer family bought the former Waffleworks building with plans to turn it into Witmer's Country Market. The business sold fresh produce, baked goods, artisan cheeses, homemade preserves, gourmet pizzas, pickled items and more, and featured a deli counter that served sub sandwiches.

Witmer said Tuesday he isn't sure what he will do with the building now.

Traffic cones blocking off entrances to the market's parking area could be seen late Tuesday afternoon. A large yellow-and-black sign that said "CLOSING" was by the building. A sign on the door said "Last day 35% off."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net.

Education and City Reporter

Hello, my name is Kelly Rocheleau, and I cover the education and city beats for The Citizen and auburnpub.com. I've been writing for the paper since December 2016.

