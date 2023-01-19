 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUSINESS

Several Cayuga County eateries taking part in Restaurant Week

Potters 2.JPG

Potters Farm to Fork restaurant in Port Byron.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce has 13 restaurants taking part in Restaurant Week from Jan. 20-28.

During the promotion, participating Chamber-member restaurants offer special prix fixe menus, appetizer and drink specials, and more. All patrons of participating restaurants have an opportunity to take advantage of these promotions while supporting local restaurants.

Restaurant Week 2023 participants are: 

• 1833 Kitchen & Bar, Aurora

• 1925 Grill at Highland Park Golf Club, Auburn

• Balloons Restaurant & Steakhouse, Auburn

• Café 108, Auburn

• Camerons Bakery, Auburn

• Fargo Bar & Grill, Aurora

• Next Chapter Brewpub, Auburn

• Oak & Vine at Springside Inn, Fleming

• Pavlos' Restaurant, Auburn

• Potters Farm to Fork, Port Byron

• Prison City Pub & Brewery, Auburn

• Refinery Modern Fare at Hilton Garden Inn, Auburn

• Roseadah’s Restaurant, Auburn

Details about each restaurant’s special are available on the Chamber’s website cayugacountychamber.com. No tickets are needed. Just say "Restaurant Week" when you place your order. Follow the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for Restaurant Week news and updates.

