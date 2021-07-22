Simmons: Another reason behind the restaurant labor shortage

Here is a story that I believe needs attention. In the hospitality world, the labor pool has continued to shrink for the last 10 years. Everyone thinks it is something new and strictly attached to the people who are on unemployment. I believe that is not the correct answer to this problem, but it is the easiest one.

The sector of the labor market in our industry that is almost non-existent anymore is the high school kids. Back when I turned 14 years old, I got my working papers and have worked ever since, so 49 years. All of my friends also worked; a lot of us were dishwashers at various Auburn restaurants and all of us have gone on to have a very successful life.

In my view what has changed are a couple of major things. First is the fact that sports activities have taken over a lot of high school kids' time, especially during the summer. Back in the 1970s, if I recall correctly, coaches couldn’t have access to their players during the off seasons. We all played baseball all summer in Babe Ruth or American Legion ball or on a playground basketball team. Today there is a camp for every sport locally that usually last several weeks. Then there are the leagues that kids are playing in and the travel teams they are playing with and the out-of-town and state camps kids are attending.

