Skaneateles farm a finalist for environmental protection award

A Skaneateles farm has been named one of three finalists for New York’s Agricultural Environmental Management-Leopold Conservation Award.

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets said that last year, New York’s longstanding AEM Award joined forces with the nationally recognized Leopold Conservation Award program to honor one farm, and its nominating Soil and Water Conservation District, for its efforts to promote and protect the environment through the preservation of soil and water quality while helping to ensure farm viability for future generations.

Earlier this year, New York State Soil and Water Conservation Districts were encouraged to identify and nominate the best examples of conservation success in their district. Applications were reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders.