Skaneateles farm a finalist for environmental protection award

A Skaneateles farm has been named one of three finalists for New York’s Agricultural Environmental Management-Leopold Conservation Award.
The state Department of Agriculture and Markets said that last year, New York’s longstanding AEM Award joined forces with the nationally recognized Leopold Conservation Award program to honor one farm, and its nominating Soil and Water Conservation District, for its efforts to promote and protect the environment through the preservation of soil and water quality while helping to ensure farm viability for future generations.
Earlier this year, New York State Soil and Water Conservation Districts were encouraged to identify and nominate the best examples of conservation success in their district. Applications were reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders.
According to a news release, award nominee Greenfield Farms of Skaneateles grows 1,400 acres of corn, soybeans, hay, wheat, and oats. Located in the Skaneateles and Owasco Lake watersheds, the farm has adopted no-till and cover crop conservation practices to reduce erosion and build soil health. The Department of Agriculture and Markets said the Greenfields volunteered to be part of AEM’s Whole Farm Plan process in 1994. They use variable rate technology to apply just the right amount of lime and fertilizers required to grow crops.
Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the Leopold Conservation Award recognizes farmers, ranchers and forestland owners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water, and wildlife habitat management on working land.
The other New York finalist for the 2021 AEM-Leopold Conservation Award are Honorone Farm of Canajoharie in Montgomery County, which uses cover crops, reduced tillage practices, and buffer areas improve soil health, reduce erosion, and protect water quality; and Table Rock Farm of Castile in Wyoming County, a long-time participant in research studies that improve soil health and encourage conservation, including a three-year cover crop study with American Farmland Trust.
“Congratulations to our three finalists in 2021, who are shining the spotlight on the environmental Best Management Practices (BMP) that are taking place on farms across the State every day," state Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said in a news release. "These family farms have long been dedicated to conservation practices that protect our precious natural resources, such as our land and our water, on their own farms and in their communities.”