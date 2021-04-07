Skaneateles Suites purchased by developer of future area hotel

About two years before it will open an 88-room hotel in the town of Skaneateles, a Syracuse developer has purchased two more lodging options in the area.

Woodbine Hospitality Group has purchased the bungalows and boutique hotel of Skaneateles Suites, according to the developer's chief operating officer, Tom Fernandez. The 12 bungalows sit on East Genesee Street Road (Route 20) in Sennett with a cottage house and office that were also part of the purchase. The six-room boutique hotel is located on Fennell Street in the village of Skaneateles.

According to Cayuga and Onondaga county property records, Woodbine purchased the bungalows for $981,500 and the boutique hotel for $348,400 from the Feldmann family, who opened Skaneateles Suites in 2000 after purchasing and renovating the rundown Anchor Motel. The 2020 full market value of the bungalows is $946,200 and that of the boutique hotel is $390,000.