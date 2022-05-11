Small business owners in upstate New York sought for national training program

A six-month program aimed at helping entrepreneurs get to the next level is open to applicants from upstate New York.

The U.S. Small Business Administration Upstate New York District Office has started a local recruitment for T.H.R.I.V.E. (Train, Hope, Rise, Innovate, Venture, Elevate), a free national training program for small business leaders, formerly known as Emerging Leaders.

The SBA describes the program as providing complimentary entrepreneurship education and training for executives of high-performing small businesses. Over six months, the training series includes in-person coaching and virtual, self-paced instruction. The hybrid program allows participants to work with a network of experienced subject matter experts in core business topics like accounting, business strategy, marketing, and human resources customized for the unique needs of small business owners.

The SBA is currently recruiting small business applicants who have been in business for at least three years; have annual revenues of at least $250,000; have at least one employee other than the owner; and can commit to participating in the six-month program from July 5 to Dec. 16.

Business owners can learn more regarding eligibility, how to apply, program format, and locations by visiting sbathrive.com. Applications will be accepted through May 31.

“T.H.R.I.V.E. is a unique SBA program that can be instrumental for entrepreneurs aiming to grow or expand their small businesses," SBA Upstate New York District Director Bernard J. Paprocki said in a news release. "Throughout the course, participants will receive core business knowledge, work directly with a business coach, meet with peers and develop a three-year Strategic Growth Plan."

