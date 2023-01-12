Social fabric: Sprawling quilt shop opens in Skaneateles

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When Jolene Fitch and Amy McNamara opened Finger Lakes Fabrics in Skaneateles, they hoped to serve the customers of another quilt shop, Patchwork Plus, that recently closed in Marcellus.

In its first week, Finger Lakes Fabrics not only served many of those customers, but one who drove two and a half hours from the Saratoga area to the new shop, Fitch told The Citizen.

"Quilting people are very supportive," she said Tuesday. "They will drive wherever to see a new quilt shop or take a class."

The new Skaneateles shop, which is holding its grand opening this week, offers 6,500 square feet of fabric, notions and machines by manufacturer Bernina. Finger Lakes Fabrics is the only dealer of the Swiss brand in a 60-mile radius, Fitch said, having taken over the dealership from Patchwork Plus. The high-quality machine brand is also available at the shop in a lower-price model, the Bernette.

Along with all that inventory, Fitch said, Finger Lakes Fabrics offers quilters inspiration. One room is a design center with a wall for customers to display work, and a dedicated classroom will be the site of courses on topics like making rope bowls and placemats, culminating in a tea party with all the items participants made. There will be classes for all skill levels, and some will be online.

"We're going to have a lot of fun here," Fitch said.

Finger Lakes Fabrics will support local nonprofits as well, beginning with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which has chapters in Auburn and Syracuse. Pillowcase kits will be handed out to customers during the shop's grand opening week, Fitch said. Finished pillowcases that are returned to the Skaneateles shop will then be donated to the nonprofit, which provides beds and bedding to children in need.

"Our creative community is amazing, and we will continue to look for ways to partner and support nonprofit organizations,” she said.

Fitch had just retired from a career in health care administration when she became wrapped up in quilting upon visiting Patchwork Plus two years ago. She then worked there. When she learned the shop would close, she partnered with McNamara, owner of Pick Your Stitch in East Syracuse. Fitch, who lives in Skaneateles, chose the area for the shop because she believes it can be a destination for customers.

The building used to house a division of ChaseDesign, which moved all of its Skaneateles operations to Syracuse. Joining Fitch and McNamara there are the entire staff of Patchwork Plus, including its creative director, Kathy Trupiano.

The shop opens as quilting continues to surge in popularity due to COVID-19. Many who began or returned to the hobby while stuck at home still practice it as the pandemic subsides, Fitch said. According to a 2020 industry survey, it was anticipated that quilting would grow by 2% annually among women of retirement age until 2024, and that people in their 40s would quilt more actively.

"It's become very popular," she said. "We haven't seen it drop off."

If you go WHAT: Finger Lakes Fabrics WHEN: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, closed Sundays and Mondays; grand opening celebration with giveaways, refreshments, raffles and more continues through Saturday, Jan. 17 WHERE: 1400 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles INFO: Call (315) 291-7054 or, for more information on classes and other activities, visit fingerlakesfabrics.com

Gallery: Finger Lakes Fabrics opens in Skaneateles