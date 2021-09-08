Solar developer downplays NYS agency concerns about Finger Lakes project

WATERLOO — The latest filing by Trelina Solar Energy Center in its quest to obtain a building permit is a letter asking that concerns about loss of farmland and decommissioning and glare from solar panels be rejected.

Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources has applied to build and operate an 80 megawatt solar facility in the Packwood and Serven road area on the eastern edge of the town of Waterloo. Its application is being considered by the seven-member New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment. A decision is expected by December.

The siting board is reviewing reams of documents, exhibits and rebuttals.

In a Sept. 2 letter to the siting board, Trelina officials say the state Department of Agriculture and Markets’ assertions on the proposed layout of the solar panels and impact on agricultural resources should be rejected as “overly vague and inconsistent with Article 10 precedent.”

“Agriculture and Markets does not define, explain or make any specific recommendations regarding micro siting or suggest an alternative layout in its testimony or initial brief,” Trelina attorney Michelle Piasecki of Rochester wrote.