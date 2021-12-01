Solar Home Factory in Geneva scores big money

GENEVA — The Solar Home Factory’s plans to expand in the city got a big boost last week.

The company was awarded $1 million from Empire State Development, along with a $1 million Excelsior Jobs Program Tax Credit, toward its 108,000-square-foot expansion on Forge Avenue.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the grant and tax credit awards Nov. 22 as part of $81 million given to 97 projects across the state through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

The company said it plans to add 100 workers as part of a $21 million expansion, with $17 million secured from private funding sources.

The expansion involves building a new facility on the same lot of the existing manufacturing site, said Ryan Wallace, a company partner and chief executive officer.

The Solar Home Factory, which has 20 employees, built the Lake Tunnel Solar Village off Routes 5 and 20 in downtown Geneva and currently is constructing an 87-unit multi-family development on Carter Road in the town of Geneva.

The new plant will produce housing modules for multi-family developments across the region, and the company plans to break ground on the facility in the fall of 2022.

Multi-family units are the focus of the Geneva company, said Tracey Wallace, the company’s chief financial officer.

“There is a real housing need in the Finger Lakes, as well as across New York state,” she said. “By focusing on larger developments we can have a greater impact on the problem.”

The company said the expanded factory will produce housing modules that are fully built inside — from electrical, plumbing, drywall and flooring to cabinetry and appliances.

The units are then taken to sites across the region and stacked with a crane.

Marc Rodriguez, the Solar Home Factory’s vice president of construction, said each apartment will have net-zero energy use, meaning it will produce as much energy as it uses over a year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0