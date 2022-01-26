Soybean, corn production soar in New York

Soybean production in New York hit a record high in 2021, and corn production went up 24%.

According to the latest figures from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, New York soybean growers produced a record high 17.0 million bushels, up 7% from 2020. Soybean yield is estimated at a record high 53.0 bushels per acre, up 2.0 bushels from 2020. Harvested area in 2021, at 320 thousand, is up 3% from last year.

Corn production skyrocketed in 2021, totaling 97.7 million bushels, up 24% from 2020. The average yield in New York is estimated at a record high 167.0 bushels per acre, 10.0 bushels above the 2020 average yield of 157.0 bushels per acre.

Area harvested for grain, at 585 thousand acres, was up 17% from 2020.

Corn for silage production in 2021 is estimated at 8.55 million tons, down 9% from 2020, and the average yield is estimated at 19.0 tons per acre, up 1.0 ton from last year’s yield. Harvested area, at 450 thousand acres, is down 13% from last year.

New York all dry hay production for 2021 is estimated at 2.64 million tons, up 54% from last year. Yield per acre averaged 2.28 tons per acre, up 0.67 ton per acre from 2020.

Also released this month from the USDA's Northeastern Regional Field Office were the Winter Wheat Seedings and Grain Stocks reports.

The Winter Wheat Seedings report, the first indicator of this year’s winter wheat acreage, shows planted area for harvest in 2022 is estimated at 130 thousand acres, down 16% from 2021 and down 13% from 2020.

