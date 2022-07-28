'Spirit of community': Women's coworking space opens in downtown Auburn

When women come together, Melody Smith Johnson said, "amazing things happen."

Johnson hopes many of them happen at her new downtown Auburn business opening today, Melody's.

Located at 128 Genesee St., the former Blake Studio & Art Gallery and Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District office before that, Melody's is a hybrid, membership-based coworking space for women entrepreneurs. It offers desk space to office workers, retail space to product-based businesses and conference space for meetings, Zoom calls and more, Johnson told The Citizen.

"What's important is that this place is infused with the spirit of community," she said, noting the sign at Melody's that tells women, "You're right where you belong."

Johnson has been developing Melody's for more than a year. Working from home during COVID-19, she said she longed for a dedicated space where she could work around other women in Auburn.

That's not the only reason Johnson called herself the "ideal client" for her new space. Also the owner of online retail business Divine Coverings, she knows that product-based entrepreneurs like her often have to wait for craft shows and similar events to physically exhibit their wares. But at Melody's, there's space they can rent to do so year-round. The front window will feature Johnson's own products.

The main space of Melody's consists of five coworking desks with wheels for maximum flexibility. There's a small office that can be subleased by entrepreneurs like estheticians and photographers, and a changing area for the convenience of their customers. Along with the conference space, which can fit up to three people, a small event space is available for seminars and other functions.

If you go WHAT: Melody's WHEN: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and by appointment Saturdays and Sundays; ribbon-cutting with introduction by Gwen Webber-McLeod at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 28 WHERE: 128 Genesee St., Auburn INFO: Visit melodyscny.com or find Melody's on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @melodyscny

With a kitchen and hospitality area, Melody's has the makings of a space where women at work can meaningfully connect, Johnson said.

"Women will come to work, but at the times when they take a break or get a coffee, that's when the conversations really flow," she said.

The spaces at Melody's can be accessed with day passes or longer-term memberships. Johnson also plans to host events like pop-ups for product-based entrepreneurs and workshops on marketing and other business topics. She's particularly excited to work with young women, which she already does through her mentorship and scholarship program, the Beverly L. Smith Empowerment Initiative.

For young Black and Brown women, the very existence of Melody's is important because of the representation it embodies, Johnson said.

"I chose something with a storefront so Black and Brown girls can see me," she said, "and know there's no limit to what we can do."

Johnson, who lives in Weedsport and has more than 20 years of experience as a human resources executive, is also CEO of her own MSJ HR Consulting. But it was her ministry work that inspired Melody's as much as her professional work. That and walking the footsteps of Harriet Tubman, getting to know her and her descendants, made Johnson want to be part of something greater.

"I say that if I'm in this community, I'm going to do something that's going to benefit it to the best of my strength," she said. "I want to build a community for women."