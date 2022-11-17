Still styling: Downtown Auburn salon opens in new, bigger location

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Trends in hair and beauty have changed in the last nine years.

CoCo & Company Salon in Auburn has added the staff and the space it needs to stay on top of those changes.

In July, Courtney Conley's salon opened in a new location at 53 Water St. after almost nine years at 11 E. Genesee St. in the city's East Hill area. Along with the move, Conley has increased her staff to five, including two new full-time stylists and a full-time esthetician. Together, they offer multidimensional and lived-in hair color services along with facials, waxing, microblading and more.

Conley opened her salon in January 2014, following in the footsteps of her mother, Sandy Hopkins, who owned and operated Sandy's Clip Joint at 180 E. Genesee St. in Auburn for 36 years. "CoCo" is what Conley's nieces and nephews call her, she said. She worked with her mother, and at Bijou in Skaneateles, before starting her own business in her hometown.

Conley worked alone at the salon for a few years, by which point she was busy enough to hire two staff. She uses team-based commission, she said, so her staff works for her instead of renting booths and supplying their own products like the staffs of most salons. She also pays for staff education, she continued, and arranges trips to beauty training events.

If you go WHAT: CoCo & Company Salon WHEN: Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays WHERE: 53 Water St., Auburn INFO: Visit cocoandcompanysalon.com, email ccscconley@yahoo.com or find the salon on Facebook or Instagram @cocoandcompanysalon

One staff member began as a Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES student interning at the salon. Watching the growth of "the baby stylist," as Conley affectionately called her, has been rewarding.

"I've been taking her under my wing and teaching her all the things that made me successful," she said. "I feel like I'm giving back."

Esthetician Tyanna Matheson adds specialization in facials and microblading to the new location of CoCo & Company, Conley said. Her own specialty remains naturally curly haircuts, as well as coloring. Multidimensional colors give women more variety, while lived-in colors offer a more natural look. Other services range from balayage and babylights to root drops and shadow drops.

Conley said her salon's presence on social media, namely Instagram, has helped business. She posts many before-and-after images to fully illustrate the talents of her and her staff.

"We like to show what we started out with, and what we can do with hair," she said.

The new salon also has a small boutique with jewelry, hats, scarves and more. Previously an L.A. Weight Loss diet center, the space required minimal renovation, Conley said, though she's waiting for a permit to install a new sign out front. The interior has a neutral feel with light pinks, golds and whites, all part of an inviting atmosphere that includes coffee, tea or water for customers.

"We take our time during consultations, which sets us apart," Conley said. "My girls are very friendly and outgoing, and we listen. That's the main thing: We listen to our clients and their needs."