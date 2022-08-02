Sunset Restaurant in Auburn sold at auction

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The historic Sunset Restaurant in Auburn has a new owner — and he's already looking to sell to the next one.

The 93 N. Division St. restaurant was bought at auction Monday by none other than the auctioneer, Dean Cummins. He bought the Sunset for $350,000, he told The Citizen.

There was only one other bidder for the restaurant, Cummins said, but they had "contingencies" for buying it. He declined to identify the other bidder.

About 100 people attended the auction, where several of the Sunset's contents were also sold. The priciest of them was an 8-foot Tiffany & Co. grandfather clock that sold for $7,000, Cummins said.

The auctioneer bought the Sunset with the intent of reselling it, he said. He already has five businesses, including the newly opened Seneca Riverside in Weedsport, formerly Devaney's.

"Did I need to buy it? No, I didn't," Cummins said. "If there was one more bid, I wouldn't have bought it."

In the meantime, Cummins is working to reopen the Sunset within the next couple months. He has already met with a contact about securing a license from the state Liquor Authority, he said. If the restaurant does open under his ownership, the food menu would be limited until he finds the right manager, chef and other personnel to run the business day to day.

The 8,200-square-foot restaurant is turnkey, Cummins said, so it doesn't need any major renovation work. He would like to start replacing some of the older equipment in the kitchen, and move the liquor room upstairs from the basement. He also plans on removing the old kitchen equipment from the property's 30-by-60-foot pole barn.

But if someone wants to buy Cummins' contract for the restaurant before he closes on it by Aug. 31, he's listening to offers.

"I'd sell, but I would like to profit," he said. "I think the property has tremendous potential. It's always done great business."

William and Helen Seloma Sedor opened the Sunset in 1933 and operated it for years. They were succeeded by their son, Peter Sedor, who ran the restaurant as a popular destination for banquets and other special dining occasions until he passed away in March 2020 at the age of 91. His wife, Mary Sedor, operated the Sunset after him but had to close it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant was first listed for sale for $850,000 in January. According to Cayuga County property records, its 2022 full market value is $496,300.