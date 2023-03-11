David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Sunset Restaurant in Auburn has been sold for the second time in less than a year, and is now set to reopen as a new business.

Steven Tardibone and family will reopen the historic 93 N. Division St. restaurant next month as Sunset Events, an event center for weddings, banquets and more, he told The Citizen on Friday.

According to Cayuga County property records, Tardibone purchased the 93, 95 and 99-101 Division St. properties from Dean Cummins for $300,000. Their total assessed value is $511,700.

Cummins purchased the Sunset for $350,000 at a September auction where he was the auctioneer. He told The Citizen at the time he planned to resell the restaurant, as he already owns five businesses, but there was only one other bid and it came with "contingencies." About 100 people attended the auction, where contents of the restaurant like a Tiffany & Co. grandfather clock were also sold.

One of the people at the auction was Tardibone. He said the price was too high for him at the time, but when Cummins approached him months later, they were able to negotiate a lower one.

Open since 1933, the Sunset was operated by the Sedor family and served as a popular destination for banquets and special dining occasions until it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tardibone, the former owner of Tabatha's (now Spoon and Forks) on the city's west side, said he loved the Sunset. His parents went there every Saturday, and he estimates he's been there "hundreds of times."

But between supply costs and finding staff, operating a restaurant has become hard in recent years, Tardibone said. That's why his family, at a meeting, decided to run it together as an event center.

"We all have jobs, but we wanted to do something together," he said. "Down the road it'll be theirs."

Joining Tardibone at Sunset Events will be his brother, Kegs Canal Side owner Tony Tardibone, and other siblings, nieces and nephews. Together they'll rent the former restaurant and its banquet hall, which seats up to 250 people, for private events. Public ones like concerts and Friday fish dinners are also possible, he said, but otherwise the space will only be open to those who rent it.

Kegs will be one food option for events, but the family has been approached by other caterers in the area who are interested. Though it will no longer serve a regular menu of food, little else about the former restaurant will change. Renovation has been limited to repainting the banquet room, replacing the carpet and flooring, and giving the space a "major cleanup," Tardibone said.

To reach out about renting Sunset Events, email sunsetevents315@gmail.com or call (315) 224-0573.