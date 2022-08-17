Syracuse airport in line for $800K in federal funding

According to a news release, the funding was allocated through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, which was bolstered by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and will be used to revitalize runways and enhance airfield safety.

“This federal investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, which I championed in the Senate, will help the Southern Tier and Central New York’s airports reach new heights,” Schumer said in a statement. “Transportation connections to the wider world are essential for community development and economic opportunity, and I have long been a champion of bringing those connections to Syracuse, Binghamton, Elmira and beyond. The funding announced today means opportunities for more jobs, more growth, and more investment in the future. I will always work with the community to fight for the Southern Tier and Central New York’s economic take off."