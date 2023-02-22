Tessy Plastics is now recognized by the New York State Department of Labor as a participating company offering a state apprenticeship program.

In a news release, the company said that there is a national shortage of trained and certified skilled tradespeople at this time, and many occupations such as toolmakers, electricians, plumbers, and HVAC positions are presenting high demand with very short employment numbers.

“For years while most High School academic focus has been towards college attendance, skilled trade preparation has languished as the ranks of certified journeymen, who are the trainers for the next generation, are aging and retiring leaving a gap in the manufacturing and fabrication pipelines,” Tessy Apprenticeship Mentor Jim Weishaar said in a statement.

Tessy said that it recognizes that skilled trades are crucial to the sustainability of the company and is preparing for the future by investing in this particular workforce. In recognition the need, the state Department of Labor is supporting businesses statewide by providing millions of dollars for apprenticeships by offering to supplement wages through the use of grants (up to $15,000/yr. per apprentice) and tax credits ($2,000-$7,000/yr. per apprentice).

Additionally, SUNY schools are offering $5,000 grants for related classes, books and fees ultimately covering the majority of the college credits to support this effort.

“Having completed a 4-year apprenticeship of OJT (On the Job Training) and academics a journey worker will have a solid foundation in skill sets much in demand and without any school debt. Our future and the standard of living in New York are dependent upon us taking action now. Tessy partnering with the NYS Department of Labor is pleased to step forward in this opportunity and to make a difference in and for our country,” Weishaar said.

Each apprentice will not only be state certified in tool making, but will also be federally certified by the U.S. government.