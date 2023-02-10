David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Eyebrows were raised when the windows of a downtown Auburn store were filled with white balloons this winter.

Now, eyebrows will be tinted, waxed and laminated when that store, the Browtique, opens this Saturday.

Owned and operated by Cassidy Mosher, the 15 E. Genesee St. business is a clothing boutique with an array of beauty services available in the back. In addition to eyebrow services, Mosher will offer body waxing, makeup, spray tans and more. The Southern Cayuga graduate, 21, is licensed in cosmetology and body waxing, and has a business degree from Cayuga Community College.

The boutique will carry a full selection of clothing in sizes extra small to triple extra large, Mosher told The Citizen, as well as candles, accessories, jewelry and more. She orders the inventory from a wholesaler that carries a variety of small vendors, which she compared to online marketplace Etsy. Along with that inventory, she hopes the boutique lends her business a unique atmosphere.

"You usually have to drive to Skaneateles for that kind of atmosphere," she said. "I just wanted a spot where people can shop and get their eyebrows done."

Behind the boutique, Mosher will offer her beauty services in a salon-like area. It's set apart from the boutique by a few steps, which she said is "exactly what I wanted" in a space. Owned by R&M Real Estate, the space previously housed technology repair business SimpleTech. There, aside from an eyelash extension specialist, it will be Mosher providing all The Browtique's services for now.

Mosher has wanted to work in makeup since elementary school, but eyebrows became her passion while studying cosmetology. The "focal point of the face," she said, they're experiencing a moment of fascination in beauty culture, with fluffy and sleek looks in style compared to the thinner ones of the '90s. Whatever look her customers want, Mosher is excited to help them achieve it.

"It just feels really good to make people feel better about themselves," she said. "To see a boost of confidence on people's faces. It makes me happy making other people feel better about themselves."

The first-time business owner also looks forward to growing her customer base, and has already served people from Ithaca and Syracuse during The Browtique's soft opening. She plans on doing that through social media, particularly Instagram, where eyebrows remain a hot topic. Mosher plans to offer specials like prom season packages of makeup and spray tan services as well.

"Hopefully I can make a career of this," she said. "I've always had a passion for it."

Gallery: The Browtique opening in downtown Auburn