JOURNALISM

The Citizen named best small newspaper in New York state

The Citizen

A front page from The Citizen in 2021 that was among the editions for the Journalists Association of New York awards contest's Newspaper of Distinction category. The newspaper covering the Cayuga County area was named a finalist in that category.

A statewide journalism association has awarded The Citizen with its highest honor for overall newspaper excellence.

The Journalists Association of New York announced that the Auburn-based daily newspaper is the 2021 Newspaper of Distinction for the under-75,000 circulation newspaper division. The JANY contest is broken into four divisions based on market size.

According to the contest rules, the Newspaper of Distinction Award judges evaluate papers for "the appearance and presentation of news, photos and graphics for the entire edition of each entering newspaper, from the front page through the sports agate and extending to the website. ... Criteria will include, but not be limited to, news judgment in story placement; quality of reporting and writing; quality of headlines and captions; quality of photographs and editorial artwork."

In explaining their decision to honor The Citizen, the JANY contest judges wrote the following: "An engaging, fulfilling editorial page: editorial, cartoon, letters, columns! Good story mix, in-depth and essential; features, sports, personalities all included. Very good photography. Excellent local staff reporting/writing."

Newspaper of Distinction was one of 15 awards The Citizen's editorial department staff earned in the JANY contest, which evaluated journalism published in the 2021 calendar year. Final results were announced at a banquet in Saratoga Springs on Saturday, Oct. 15.

First place awards for The Citizen and auburnpub.com included the following:

In addition, The Citizen journalists took second place in the following categories:

JANY is the successor organization to the New York State Associated Press Association, which ran an annual excellence contest for decades.

