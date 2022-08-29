The Citizen staff earn 15 finalist honors in NY state journalism contest

The Citizen's newsroom staff have been named finalists for 15 awards in a statewide journalism excellence competition reviewing work from 2021, including the award for best newspaper.
The Journalists Association of New York, a training and advocacy nonprofit comprised of news media companies from all platforms throughout the state, announced finalists (up to two in each category) earlier this month. Winners will be announced at a banquet in Saratoga Springs in October.
For newspapers, the contest had four divisions organized by newspaper audience size. The Citizen competes in Division I, which has the most newspapers.
Here are the categories in which the newspaper's staff has been honored:
- Arts/Entertainment Reporting: David Wilcox for his story "The Saddest Thing: Beloved Auburn Musician Dies After COVID-19 Diagnosis."
- Column writing: Jeremy Boyer for a collection of columns that included a tribute to the late Rick Emanuel, a former publisher of The Citizen who passed away in 2021.
- Digital Presence: The full staff was honored for its website, auburnpub.com, as well as its social media channels.
- Feature or Sports Full Page Design: Justin Ritzel and Brandon Neasman for designs published as part of The Citizen All-Stars series.
- Headline Writing: David Wilcox for "Tensions high at Skaneateles meeting on marijuana."
- Investigative & Watchdog Reporting: Kelly Rocheleau for "Cayuga Sheriff's Lieutenant Claims AG Investigated District Attorney; DA Calls it 'Dirty Politics.'"
- Live Sports Coverage: Justin Ritzel, The (Auburn) Citizen for his efforts covering two section championships at the same time in the spring of 2021.
- Newspaper of Distinction: This award evaluates the entire printed newspaper and digital offerings for overall excellence.
- Photo Story or Online Gallery: Kevin Rivoli for "Cayuga County begins vaccine clinics for children."
- Podcast: Robert Harding for the "Covering COVID" series.
- Public Service: Robert Harding for his COVID-19 coverage.
- Sports Column: Justin Ritzel for columns that included a tribute to the late Cal Morehouse of the Moravia athletics program.
- Sports Photo: Kevin Rivoli, for an image titled "Halftime Speech."
- Sports Story: Justin Ritzel, for "Silver Season: Auburn Football Coach Moskov Looks Back on Career Ahead of Year 25."
- Video: Kevin Rivoli for "Bill Moore Returns Home."
JANY is the successor organization to the New York State Associated Press Association, which ran an annual excellence contest for decades.