JOURNALISM

The Citizen staff earn 15 finalist honors in NY state journalism contest

The Citizen

A front page from The Citizen in 2021 that was among the editions for the Journalists Association of New York awards contest's Newspaper of Distinction category. The newspaper covering the Cayuga County area was named a finalist in that category.

The Citizen's newsroom staff have been named finalists for 15 awards in a statewide journalism excellence competition reviewing work from 2021, including the award for best newspaper.

The Journalists Association of New York, a training and advocacy nonprofit comprised of news media companies from all platforms throughout the state, announced finalists (up to two in each category) earlier this month. Winners will be announced at a banquet in Saratoga Springs in October.

For newspapers, the contest had four divisions organized by newspaper audience size. The Citizen competes in Division I, which has the most newspapers.

Here are the categories in which the newspaper's staff has been honored:

JANY is the successor organization to the New York State Associated Press Association, which ran an annual excellence contest for decades.

