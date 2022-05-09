The Citizen wins four awards in annual Syracuse Press Club competition

The Citizen collected a handful of honors at the Syracuse Press Club's awards dinner on Saturday.

Robert Harding and Kevin Rivoli won first place in the multimedia story category for their story about an Auburn man's long COVID-19 fight and his return home the week of Christmas.

Harding also won second place for his political blog, Eye on NY. The Citizen's digital home, auburnpub.com, received an honorable mention in the best news website category.

Justin Ritzel, The Citizen's sports reporter, received second-place honors for best sports story. Ritzel was recognized for his work on a story about Auburn High School football coach Dave Moskov's 25th year of leading the Maroons.

The Syracuse Press Club's annual contest is open to journalists in 21 counties, including Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

Deanna Ryan, the supervising public health administrator and public information officer at the Cayuga County Health Department, was also honored at the ceremony. She received the club's Transparency Award, formerly known as the Philip A. Hofmann Presidents Award for Best News Source.

The award, according to the club, recognizes "those involved in making news that provides access, information and insight to journalists covering stories important to the citizens of central New York."

The Citizen's Robert Harding nominated Ryan for the award, which is one of the special awards the club presents every year.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0