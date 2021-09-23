The new Mr. Pizza: Popular Auburn shop changes hands

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"He's hard-working, motivated and a people person," Gentilcore said. "After dedicating 35 years building that business, I didn't want to turn it over to just anybody. Jeff was the right person."

When Gentilcore offered Lumb the opportunity to buy Mr. Pizza, he wasn't sure at first. He was working as a cook at Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus, and the security of a state job seemed more appealing. As he continued talking with Gentilcore, though, Lumb began to consider that the prison "just might not be where I want to go for the next 20 years," he said with a laugh.

Once he agreed to buy the shop, Lumb began learning how to make its bread. The distinct recipe, which has been made every morning since Richard Baccari opened Mr. Pizza in 1977, is a major reason for the success of its pizza and subs, Gentilcore said. So he taught Lumb all the secrets, and the new owner said he's still mastering how to roll the dough into consistent sizes every day.

As a condition of the shop's sale, Lumb said, Gentilcore also asked him not to change the bread — or anything else about Mr. Pizza.