Tompkins Trust offers small business workshop

Tompkins Trust Co. will host a virtual workshop next week for people considering starting a new small business or looking to grow their existing one.

The small business program is scheduled to run 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20.

The bank said the workshop will include a discussion on best practices, resources needed and other information that may be required when applying for financing. Participants will learn about criteria banks consider when reviewing a loan application.

“We are very pleased to offer this workshop to help residents and businesses thrive and grow on their financial journey,” Greg Hartz, Tompkins Trust's president and CEO, said in a press release. “As Central New York’s community bank, we recognize the importance of supporting and providing these critical resources to our business community.”

This workshop is part of Ithaca-based Tompkins Trust's series of community education event. For more information and to register, visit webinar.tompkinstrust.com/small-business-workshop.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0