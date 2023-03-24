David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Roland Beck remembers the day in autumn 1972 when his father, Henry Beck, showed his son a building in Elbridge he wanted to buy.

Months later, on March 23, 1973, Henry and partners Al Bauerschmidt and Dieter Frick founded Tessy Plastics in that Route 5 building. Named after Bauerschmidt's daughter, the injection molding business would become, over the next 50 years, a full-scale contract manufacturer of medical and consumer devices, from COVID-19 tests to freezer bags. That one plant of 16,000 square feet in Elbridge would become 11 plants of 3.2 million square feet in upstate New York, Pennsylvania and Shanghai. Those three employees would become more than 2,000.

Roland, who succeeded his father as president of Tessy in 2002, reflected on the success of his family's company over the past 50 years during a phone interview with The Citizen on Thursday.

Injection molding itself hasn't changed much, Beck said, since his Munich-born father co-founded Tessy. A toolmaker's apprentice at the age of 16, he worked for German manufacturer Deckel before going into business for himself. What has changed since then, however, are the plastics themselves. They're resistant to higher temperatures and more chemicals, capable of replacing even metals.

The same year Tessy was founded, the company made its first medical product: a disposable speculum ear tip for Welch Allyn (now Baxter) in Skaneateles Falls. That milestone opened the door to scores of other medical products, Beck said, which today make up the majority of Tessy's portfolio. The company, now also headquartered in Skaneateles Falls, continues to make the ear tip to this day.

A more recent addition to Tessy's portfolio is Abbott Laboratories' COVID-19 test, which the company began making at the former Daikin McQuay facility in Auburn after the pandemic began in 2020.

At one point, the test was the largest part of the company's business, Beck said. But as the pandemic subsides three years later, the volume of tests the company produces has dropped off "significantly" from its projection of 10 million a month and the Auburn facility has begun making other medical products. In the event of any more COVID-19 variants or spikes, however, Tessy remains prepared to recharge test production by maintaining extra inventory, which would allow the company to move staff from its six other central New York plants back to Auburn.

Another milestone for Tessy took place in 1994, when it began manufacturing its first high-volume product: Hefty's One-Zip Slider Bags. Like the ear tip, the ubiquitous kitchen item opened the door to other, similar products. From their high-tolerance parts to their intricate assembly, they helped Tessy grow, Beck said. In that way, the company is every bit as much of a carefully made product.

"One product would teach us something, then another, and we would incorporate that all together," Beck said. "What we've become now is a high-volume, finished product assembly house."

Automation has also played a "huge role" in making Tessy what it is today, Beck said, providing more product consistency and quality checks. In 2005 the company purchased its own automation company, NuTech Tooling Systems in Meadville, Pennsylvania, now Tessy Automation. After introducing the technology, sales quadrupled despite staffing only doubling in the same timeframe.

"To be competitive in central New York, and in the global environment, you have to have a fair amount of really sophisticated automation," Beck said. "It's really been key to our success."

Meanwhile, Tessy has worked to improve itself environmentally as well. Beck said 30% of the company's electricity comes from sustainable resources like wind and solar, 92% of its waste is recycled, and its plants use closed-loop water systems. As a result, Tessy has ratings of silver from evaluation company EcoVadis and an A from nonprofit the Carbon Disclosure Project going back four years.

As Beck's 60th birthday in September approaches, he's focused on another resource at Tessy: talent. Specifically, he has been working for years on his succession plan, and has "several young men and women running the company as I slowly back off." But as he does so, he wants to make sure Tessy maintains the spirit of hard work and dedication to quality service his father molded it with.

"We never want to grow faster than we can add and train people with the skills to make sure our customers are satisfied," he said. "Our first thing is making sure our customers are completely satisfied."

Gallery: CNY's Tessy Plastics celebrates 50th anniversary