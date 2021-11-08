Tops-Price Chopper/Market 32 merger finalized; no changes planned for Cayuga County area stores

The Federal Trade Commission announced its approval of a merger between upstate grocery store companies Tops Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32.

With the FTC's approval after a regulatory review, the merger was finalized on Monday, according to a company press release.

According to the companies, under the terms of the agreement, each will be managed locally by their respective leaders and continue to be referred to by their established brand identities, but will be owned and overseen by a new parent company, Northeast Grocery, Inc.

Tops operates locations in Auburn, Skaneateles and Elbridge and there are no changes planned for those stores.

As previously announced, Scott Grimmett, the current president and CEO of Price Chopper/Market 32, will lead the new parent company. He will also serve on its board of directors as will Frank Curci, former Tops Markets Chairman and CEO.

The agreement almost doubles their collective footprint in the Northeast with increased scale across their now-combined footprint of nearly 300 stores.

“We’re appreciative of the FTC’s diligence in reviewing this merger and grateful to have received all of the necessary approvals. Now, we can dedicate ourselves to bringing these two storied grocery chains together, leveraging best practices, developing new opportunities, and finding efficiencies that will help us continue to deliver distinctive shopping experiences,” Grimmett said in the release.

The FTC's regulatory review process mandates the divestiture of 12 of the combined companies’ stores. C&S Wholesale Grocers (C&S) has been approved to purchase all 12 stores. GU Markets LLC, an affiliate of C&S Wholesale Grocers, will operate these stores. C&S will continue to recognize the union workforce at these locations. The 12 Tops stores to be divested and purchased by C&S Wholesale Grocers are in Cooperstown, Cortland, Norwich, Owego, Peru, Rome, Rutland, Vt., Saranac Lake, Sherrill, South Watertown, Warrensburg and Watertown.

“We believe that this merger will be a positive for our membership, preserving union jobs and strengthening the company’s prospects into the foreseeable future,” said Frank DeRiso, president of the UFCW Local One. “We are pleased that we have an agreement with the new owner and they are committed to retaining all of the existing union jobs and contracts. We would like to thank the office of the NYS Attorney General, Senator Chuck Schumer and our UFCW International Union for their guidance, assistance and cooperation during this complicated process. This merger will benefit both consumers and union members.”

Northeast Grocery, Inc. will be headquartered in Schenectady, as will Price Chopper/Market 32. Tops Markets will retain its main office in Williamsville.

“Completing the details of this merger marks a major milestone for the management teams of both Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops,” Grimmett said. “And I’m confident that our teammates and associates are excited about it and will continue to deliver excellence.”

