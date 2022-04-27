Tractor Supply revamps Cayuga County store, adds more pet services

Tractor Supply announced it has finished a remodel of its store in the town of Sennett.

The national retail chain said the store in the Grant Avenue Plaza, 360 Grant Ave., has been revamped with an improved layout "for convenient and accessible shopping," a new customer service area with upgraded technology to help customers find products and expanded offerings in many of its product lines, including apparel, tools, hardware, pet food and animal feed.

Another major change at the store is the launch of a new pet products and services area that includes a veterinary services clinic and pet washing facilities.

“At Tractor Supply, we constantly work to improve the customer experience, from product offerings to in-store features. These exciting upgrades have completely transformed our store, making it an even better option for customers shopping for Life Out Here,” said Michael Burns, manager of the Sennett store, in a press release.

“We are excited for customers to visit our new space that now features more products than ever before, including our new apparel department, expanded feed and food selection and broader tool assortment. We know that customers will love these upgrades as much as we do, and we hope to share them with both familiar and new faces from the Auburn community.”

The company said its new PetVet Wellness Center within the store will be staffed with licensed veterinarians and offer appointment-free care for dogs and cats, including vaccines, testing, microchips and more.

Tractor Supply also announced that it will be giving away a "Future Gardeners Kit" to families with children who come to the store from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, while supplies last.

The kits include seed packs, topsoil, a bucket, and directions for watering and caring for the seedlings as they grow.

"At Tractor Supply, we strive to educate and inspire underserved communities and the next generation about all things Out Here,” Burns said. "The unfortunate reality is that many young people lack access to fresh produce, let alone an opportunity to see how it grows. With these kits, we can share our knowledge and provide a fun opportunity to discover the thrill of growing fruits and vegetables.”

For more information, visit TractorSupply.com or contact the Auburn store at (315) 252-9059.

