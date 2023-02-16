Two Cayuga County dairy farms were recently honored for being among the best in the business.

Sunnyside Farms of Venice Center received the 2023 Business of the Year Award from the New York State Agricultural Society at its annual forum Jan. 12 at the Syracuse OnCenter.

According to a news release, the second and third generation of the Rejman family were recognized for their leadership and innovation. They currently milk 5,000 milking cows and crop 7,500 acres. The award recognizes an agribusiness for the quality, leadership and innovation they demonstrate that enhances the integrity of the state's agricultural industry.

And Fessenden Dairy in King Ferry was a Gold Winner for superior milk quality in the 2022 National Dairy Quality Awards.

The dairy said that the milk quality award is rigorous and based on consistent milk quality, routines, protocols and management that ensure overall herd health and welfare.

Farms are nominated through a thorough process by industry professionals. Out of 86 applicants submitted, 46 made it to the final analysis, to be broken down into Platinum, Gold and Silver winners, and just 5 points separated the top Platinum from the final Gold winner.

The Fessendens were the only dairy from central New York given the honor. Their nominator, Lisa Ford with Cayuga Marketing, said in a statement that "the farm is beautiful, well maintained, full of happy cows and is always a pleasure to go to. Employees are kind and care for the animals and the Fessendens hold themselves to a high standard in all aspects of the dairy. There couldn’t be a more deserving farm to receive such great honor."

The Fessendens milk about 600 cows and raise almost that in young stock at their King Ferry location.

More information can be found at nmconline.org/2023/02/03/michigan-minnesota-new-york-wisconsin-dairies-win-nmc-awards/.