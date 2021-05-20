United restores Ithaca-to-Dulles flights

Ithaca Tompkins International Airport announced Thursday that United Airlines will resume flights to Dulles International Airport in the Washington area.

Starting June 3, the airline will offer two daily flights Monday through Friday and one daily flight Saturday and Sunday. United had paused the Ithaca-to-Dulles service more than a year ago amid the COVID-19 travel slowdown.

“We are thrilled that United Airlines is resuming flights to and from ITH,” Ithaca airport director Mike Hall said in a press release.. “We want to thank United for rejoining American Airlines and Delta Air Lines as a service provider at ITH, filling our schedule with a critical connection to Washington, D.C.”

The airport said the number of available daily seats available from airlines there could reach 250 by early June.

“We are excited to resume service to Ithaca, providing our customers with an enhanced travel experience and unmatched service,” said Eddie Gordon, managing director of United’s Washington Dulles hub, in the release. “A short flight to Washington Dulles will provide customers traveling from Ithaca direct access to the National Capital region and the opportunity to connect to more than 100 domestic and international destinations.”

