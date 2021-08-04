Upstate NY businessman trying to reopen Golden Corrals, including CNY location

"Depending on the location and market, we will need to hire between 60 and 90 people for each restaurant, and we’ll need to hire another 10 people for the hotel which will get us up to about 35 team members," Patel said.

"My other challenge is evaluating each labor market so that we can understand what it will take to become the employer of choice for prospective job seekers. We are using a quality-of-life strategy that we hope will separate us from other service industry competitors. In addition to understanding the wages and benefits that are currently being offered, we need to understand the needs of our potential employees and meet those needs to the best of our ability; for example, it may mean providing increased schedule flexibility and job certainty among other things."

Adirondack in its legal action cited an affidavit by Patel in which he said the buffet format was irreparably damaged in the public eye due to concerns of hygiene amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patel's then-lawyer, in a statement to the Gazette, said in October 2020 that the family was looking to convert their restaurants to another format.

But on Friday, Patel suggested he'd be bringing back the buffet format: